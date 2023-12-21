The 3 best sleeping positions that safeguard your health and your relationship with your partner

#sleeping #positions #safeguard #health #relationship #partner

Do you know what the 3 best sleeping positions are? This way you will not only safeguard your health, but also your relationship with your partner!

Especially for those who have difficulty getting a good night’s rest, although it is a more than “natural” action on the part of our body, sleeping could prove extremely complicated. Then things they become quite complicated when it comes to having to sleep together with your partner. In fact, those who are light sleepers and wake up at the slightest and imperceptible movement could also risk never sleeping again if their significant other is noisy enough.

So you will sleep like a log – lintellectualedissidente.it

But nothing that can’t be solved with the right position. According to sleep posture expert James Leinhardt, famous on TikTok, they exist three positionsfor couples looking for a good night’s rest, which are truly the best.

The 3 best positions for a good night’s rest: you will be full of energy the next day!

Not only do these positions keep the spine straight, but some also trigger the release of oxytocin, better known as the “love hormone”, and can therefore greatly improve the quality of sleep for both partners. Now all we have to do is discover them together starting from the first ones!

The most classic of positions guarantees optimal rest – lintellectualedissidente.it

THE DREAMER: In this case, the secret is spoon sleep while hugging your sweetheart. You can also use a pillow between your knees for better rest. This way both partners not only receive a surge of happy hormones, but also rest by keeping their spine in a neutral position.

BACK TO BACK: This position also requires you to sleep on your side, but leaning their backs against each other. This position is just like that of the dreamer, only instead of hugging your spouse, he sleeps on his side facing outward.

THE SOLDIER: The simplest of all, in the soldier position both partners are on their stomachs with their arms at their sides. The sleep expert specified how this position is truly beneficial for the spine and also for the couple. In fact, you can guarantee optimal back rest while holding your sweetheart’s hand and allowing yourself to be cradled in the arms of Morpheus. However, it is better to place a pillow under your knees, you will feel great the next day!