The 3 foods that provide the most magnesium to the muscles according to nutrition experts

Magnesium is an essential mineral for many biochemical reactions in the body, especially for maintaining muscles.s and the nervous system in good condition. But if we talk about benefits for our training, we wanted to ask expert nutritionists to give us their opinion on what to incorporate into our diet.

Anabel Fernández, nutritionist dietician. Co-founder and technical director of the nutrition and dietetics area at KOA center.

Magnesium helps the proper function of muscles, including the heart muscle, and maintains good bone condition. It also acts as a cofactor, that is, it helps in more than 300 reactions that occur in our body.

Some foods rich in magnesium are green leafy vegetables such as spinach, chard or watercress, nuts such as almonds, whole grains, legumes such as chickpeas or chocolate. As in the previous case, they can be taken throughout the year.

Pedro Robledo, head of the Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Unit at MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid.

Magnesium is the main enzymatic cofactor of food metabolism for the synthesis of proteins and fatty acids, in addition to the main source of cellular energy through ATP, being the main messenger between cells and hormonal activity.

The bioavailability of this mineral depends on the amount of magnesium each person has, and the usual dietary intake and the combination of other nutrients can reduce absorption. For example, the intake of fat combined with foods rich in magnesium decreases its absorption.

The foods with the highest magnesium content are: green leafy vegetables (spinach, watercress, chard), legumes, fruits – such as banana, dates– They are the ones that have the greatest contribution of magnesium. Diets with low carbohydrate intake are deficient in magnesium, as are alcoholic beverages.

Karen de Isidro, nutritionist dietitian and member of Doctoralia.

Magnesium participates in muscle contraction, gland secretions and transmission of nerve impulses as an enzymatic cofactor.

45% is absorbed through the ileum and jejunum of the small intestine, the remaining 55% is excreted in the feces. Once absorbed, it is transported to the tissues where it is only taken up when there is a need to reach intracellular concentrations (reserves).

It is recommended for contractures, neck pain, low back pain, sciatica, fatigue or fibromyalgia. This mineral is important for obtaining energy and immune function, making it ideal for physical and mental performance.

There are few foods with significant amounts of magnesium: nuts or whole grains, but the phytates they contain can hinder its absorption. It is recommended for foods that can be soaked overnight or boiled before consumption.

The 3 foods richest in magnesium are:

ALMENDRA 254mg /100 gr.

WHEAT GERM 250mg/100 gr.

SOJA EN GRANO 240 mg/ 100gr.

The recommended daily dose for men is 410 mg/day.

