The 3 most common summer illnesses and occurrences in SC and how to protect yourself

The arrival of summer also increases concern about diseases typical of this time of year. Along with this, the importance of care to protect health also grows.

In Santa Catarina, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance Directorate (Dive-SC), three types of occurrences are historically the most common during the summer: dengue fever, waterborne and foodborne diseases (DTHA, better known as viruses) and accidents with venomous animals .

See below data on diseases in the State and the main precautions to avoid them:

Dengue

Dengue broke records in the State in 2023. Santa Catarina has already had 119,400 confirmed cases from the beginning of the year until December 18, the last update of data from Dive-SC. The result means an increase of 42% compared to the same period in 2022, when 83,600 cases of the disease were confirmed.

The vast majority of cases (110.9 thousand) are autochthonous — when transmission occurs within the State. Santa Catarina has 129 municipalities that have already registered cases, but in 38 the situation reached the level of an epidemic, when there are more than 300 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The cities with the most cases of dengue this year in the State are Joinville (44 thousand), Florianópolis (21 thousand) and Palhoça (11 thousand).

The combination of heat and rain, typical of summer, creates the ideal environment for the proliferation of the Aedes mosquito. aegypti, transmitter of dengue fever and also Zika and chikungunya. Because of this, taking care of the land to check places that can accumulate water at least once a week is one of the main recommendations to avoid the disease. This is the time needed for the mosquito to complete the development cycle, from egg to adult.

Normally, the first manifestation of dengue fever is a high fever, accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, as well as prostration, weakness, pain behind the eyes and red spots on the skin. Severe abdominal pain and persistent vomiting are signs of worsening of the disease. Hydration is usually the best treatment to avoid serious forms of the disease, but it is important to seek medical attention to receive the correct guidance.

— One of the nicknames for dengue in medicine is “bone-breaking fever”, because it causes a lot of pain in the body, so people sometimes take inadequate medication and can precipitate serious forms. Therefore, one of the points that most often brings patients to the health service is managing this pain, knowing which medications they can take, and often a combination of medications is needed to control this pain — explains the infectious disease doctor. Fábio Gaudenzi, superintendent of Health Surveillance at the Santa Catarina State Department of Health.

Viruses

Waterborne and foodborne diseases (DTHA), the famous viruses, are also common in the Santa Catarina summer.

Last summer, an outbreak of diarrhea was recorded in Greater Florianópolis and led hundreds of tourists to seek medical attention. Throughout the year, the number of cases of so-called acute diarrheal diseases (ADD) was higher than expected by the State government’s health team. The majority of occurrences were in the regions of Greater Florianópolis (40 thousand cases as of December 20) and Foz do Rio Itajaí (29.9 thousand). Across the state, there were almost 260,000 cases recorded throughout the year.

The treatment of diarrheal diseases is considered simple and basically consists of rehydrating patients through the administration of fluids, oral rehydration solution (ORS) or intravenous fluids, depending on the severity of the case.

Doctor Fábio Gaudenzi recalls that this classification groups diseases caused by different agents, which means that the origin and treatments may be different.

— You have several factors, such as food, which needs to be properly handled and stored, the spread of “enteric” viruses transmitted from person to person, which can cause outbreaks in families and workplaces, and also the contamination of water, both that we drink if it is not properly boiled or filtered, as for water used for leisure, if we have contamination in sea water, river water, lagoon water — explains infectious disease doctor Fábio Gaudenzi.

The third most common occurrence in the summer in Santa Catarina, according to Dive-SC, is not a disease, but it can pose serious risks to people’s health. Accidents involving venomous animals, such as snakes, spiders and scorpions, represent another concern for health authorities, especially in the hottest months of the year.

According to data from Dive-SC, the State has already recorded 8 thousand accidents with venomous animals in 2023, until December 18th. Accidents with spiders were the most frequent, with 5,300 records, two thirds of the total and the highest number since 2019. Next, incidents with bees (731) and snakes (592) appear.

The situation worsens in summer because the increase in temperature favors animal reproduction. Among the precautions that can help reduce the risk of accidents are keeping land free of debris or objects that could serve as shelter for animals. It is also recommended to wear boots, which prevent up to 80% of accidents when cutting vegetation — but it is important to check your shoes before using them, to make sure there are no spiders, scorpions or other venomous animals inside them.

Another important guideline is to protect your hands, use pieces of wood to check that there are no animals in areas that will be disturbed and combat rats, which are food for most snakes. In the case of stings or bites, the victim should seek medical attention within the first few hours after the occurrence. The State has a specific service for guidance in this type of incident that can be called 24 hours a day by calling 0800-643-5252.

— What we say about dengue, taking care of the environment, also works for venomous animals. Keeping the environment clean, without debris that could hide these animals, will end up protecting us – says the doctor and superintendent of Dive-SC, who also draws attention to the greater risk in summer of accidents with aquatic animals, such as jellyfish and caravels .

The main recommendations in case of accidents are:

Keep the victim calm and lying down;

Prevent it from moving so as not to encourage the absorption of the poison;

Locate the bite mark and clean the area with soap and water;

Cover with a clean cloth;

Remove rings, bracelets and other objects that can garrot (pressure circulation) in case of swelling of the affected limb;

Take the victim immediately to the nearest health service to receive the necessary treatment;

If possible, take a photo of the animal or present as many characteristics as possible so that it can be identified and so that the victim can receive the specific serum;

Do not apply tourniquets, cut the wound site or apply leaves, coffee grounds or earth to the wound, to avoid the risk of infection.

