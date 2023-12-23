The 30 most interesting classics registered in Bulgaria in 2023

#interesting #classics #registered #Bulgaria

In the second half of the year, truly sensational cars appeared in our country

The market for classic cars in Bulgaria has been developing at a shocking pace lately. This is already evident in our report on the most interesting registered old-timers for the first half of the year, but it becomes especially visible with the sample of the second half of the year (not even including December). While in the past the classical scene in our country was based on individual enthusiasts and individuals who miraculously found their way to Bulgaria, now it is a serious wave of investors. This impressive Mercedes 300 SL won this year’s Competition of Elegance in our country. Bulgaria already has quite a few world-class collector cars. Photo WHEELS As a result, quite a few machines have already been registered in our country, which would find a place in the most prestigious competitions for elegance, and whose price reaches 7-digit sums in euros. In which, however, there is nothing so surprising, considering that in the decade of record low bank interest rates, classic cars increased in value by an average of 185% (data from the consulting company Knight Frank).

In fact, there are so many interesting classics that have appeared in Bulgaria since July that we didn’t even manage to reduce them to the usual Top 25. You can see our selection for the first half of the year here. 30 of the most interesting classics coming to Bulgaria in 2023 (GALLERY):

