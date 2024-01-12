The $300 million flop that ended up being a hit

#million #flop #ended #hit

Nearly three years after the game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ crashed, it has sold 25 million units and won a big prize

Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

Days after “Cyberpunk 2077” debuted in December 2020, the acclaimed video game was riddled with so many bugs that Sony Group decided to pull it from its PlayStation Store, and players flooded social media with complaints about the problems.

The event surprised gamers, in part because like Cyberpunk 2077, which starred actor Keanu Reeves, it was one of the most expensive games ever released. Last month, however, the title made an incredible comeback, winning the title of best current game at one of the industry’s biggest awards, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The three-year launch from failure to phenom required spending more money and represents one of the most impressive examples of how video game developers can try to redeem their failure through means that are not as possible for other forms of entertainment.

“This is one of the ways that the gaming industry is significantly different from the film industry,” said TD Cowen media and entertainment analyst Doug Kreutz. “A bad movie is bad forever. There is nothing you can do about this. But with video games, there’s a second chance.”

Game companies are used to creating sequels to their successful franchises. Revival is less common. They have to take the risk, investing more money in a potentially lost cause, in an industry where the success and marketing of high-end games can cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

CD Projekt, a small Warsaw-based developer with several other big hits, decided it would be smarter to fix Cyberpunk 2077 instead of moving on to another big project. Bringing the game back to success included fixing countless bugs, adding to the game, including Hollywood star Idris Elba, and not least overhauling the way the company creates large-scale, cinematic games.

CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski said that employees were motivated by wanting to take on this challenge for the sake of gamers. 8 million customers pre-ordered the game for $60, and another 5 million bought it within the first 10 days after sales began.

In “Cyberpunk 2077” players are positioned in a futuristic city and take on the role of a hero who is looking for a one-of-a-kind implant – a key to immortality. The game’s premiere was delayed several times, in part due to challenges related to the company’s employees having to work from home during the pandemic.

CD Projekt executives said the company spent about $330 million to make and promote the game ahead of its 2020 release. That’s significantly more than the $80 million the company spent on the previous its title – “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”. Pre-production on “Cyberpunk 2077” began around 2012.

Some analysts predicted that “Cyberpunk 2077” would be the best-selling game of 2020. Its bug-ridden initial release prompted CD Projekt to take the unusual step of offering players a refund and an apology.

The company’s stock price sank, wiping $2 billion off its market cap, and remains down 76% from its high since August 2020. While the game is enjoying a turnaround, it took money and time— resources that could have been used to develop new features or for other titles.

To fix Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt studied the avalanche of user feedback. The company’s executives decided to tackle the most key issues first, such as how to keep long sessions of the game from suddenly crashing, wiping out the most recent progress players had made. Then they moved on to work on the remaining challenges.

In June 2021, the most significant fixes were ready, and “Cyberpunk 2077” returned to the PlayStation store, making it available again to users of the most popular game console.