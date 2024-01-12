The 4 exercises that help the most to define abs, according to trainers

#exercises #define #abs #trainers

One of the parts of the body that people most want to have toned is the abdomen, one of the most complex areas. Therefore, one of the most common questions that different specialists and trainers receive is what are the best exercises to improve your appearance.

The abdomen is one of the most difficult areas to tone for several reasons, one of them is genetics and because this part of the body is where a lot of fat accumulates, since it is a central energy storage area.

Furthermore, according to experts, the abdominal muscles are made up of four main muscles: rectus abdominis, external oblique, internal oblique and transversus abdominis, which are interconnected and work together to perform a variety of movements.

Abdominal exercises are an important part of any exercise routine. They help strengthen abdominal muscles, important for stability and balance.

The 4 best exercises to mark abs, according to trainers

Based on the different content that exists on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and coaching web portals such as Deporlovers.

• Planks

This is a full body exercise that works all of your abdominal muscles. To do this, get into a plank position with your forearms resting on the floor and your heels resting on your toes. Hold the position for 30 seconds.

• ABS

They are a classic exercise that works the rectus abdominis. The usual thing is to lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor; Place your hands behind your head and lift your torso until your upper back touches the floor, lower yourself slowly and repeat.

It should be noted that there are dozens of ways to perform sit-ups.

• Leg raises

This exercise works the external obliques. To perform leg raises, lie on your back with your legs extended; Raise your legs until they form a 90-degree angle with your body.

• Russian turns

They are an exercise that works the internal and external obliques. If you wish to do so, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind your head and turn your torso to one side, bringing your elbow toward the opposite knee. Return to starting position and repeat on the other side.

You can also hold an object in your hands by turning your torso to each side.

These exercises can be performed independently or as part of a more complete exercise routine. You can start with a short number in 4 repetitions and gradually increase the difficulty as you get stronger.

Benefits

Abdominal exercises offer a series of benefits, they strengthen the abdominal muscles; reduce abdominal fat; They improve posture, thus reducing back and neck pain. Additionally, they improve flexibility.