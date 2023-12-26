The 4 foods that you absolutely must consume to stay healthy for longer. One is indigestible for many

#foods #absolutely #consume #stay #healthy #longer #indigestible

If you want to eat better and stay healthy for as long as possible, you absolutely need to introduce these 4 foods into your diet.

Health starts at the table. This is not just a saying or a stereotype, but it is the pure truth. Eating well – which does not necessarily mean going on a diet – and doing so with quality food means feeling better in the moment and investing in your long-term health. A healthy, long and as healthy life as possible starts from correct food choices. And there’s no doubt about it.

How to eat better with these 4 foods – (Newsicily.it)

However, it is not always easy to be able to eat well. Often we don’t even know where to start and it takes a moment to swap products that are simply trending and fashionable at the moment, perhaps even advertised as “healthy” or “fit” for real cure-alls for health. But the truth is that to start feeling better, we have to go back to the origins and in our pantry that we are going to build for a correct lifestyle they cannot for any reason be missing these four foods fundamentals.

These 4 foods cannot be missing from your healthy and balanced diet: one will amaze you

You may be surprised not to find fit protein foods on this list which are seen everywhere on social media and in supermarkets. But true correct nutrition starts from simple, essential and industrially processed elements as little as possible. Always remember that you can’t forget one correct hydration, which must go hand in hand with a balanced and complete diet and healthy physical activity. Move as much as possible, every day, even if just for a short time. A sedentary lifestyle is the easiest way to get sick and live less.

These 4 foods cannot be missing – (Newsicily.it)

But what are they then? these 4 essential foods that should never be missing from our pantry?

1.Garlic

Breath will be the least of your problems when you think about how good garlic is for you. Its antioxidant action protects you from ailments in the present and future. Use it to season your best recipes.

2. Berries

You can eat them as they are or use them to enrich yogurt, porridge and sweet breakfasts of all kinds. What is certain is that they help your brain work better and improve your memory, at any age. In fact, they are not only suitable for the elderly, but also for young people.

3. Spirulina algae

All the proteins you need are in spirulina algae. You can take it in the form of tablets or liquids, essentially supplements, which will also help you lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol.

4. Green leafy vegetables

All vegetables are good, but especially those with green leaves. Never forget them in your diet.