The 4 sets of measures proposed by ASF that would lead to the reduction of RCA

The Financial Supervision Authority proposes a set of measures with the final result of reducing the RCA. These concern, among others, the review of the bonus-malus system, the possibility of suspending the effects of the RCA contract, as well as the payment of the insurance premium in installments, according to an ASF document consulted by HotNews.ro.

Moreover, after Saturday evening’s discussions with transporters and farmers, the head of the ASF confirmed that the authority will propose these measures. “We are working on a document of measures, some will be part of internal rules, so they will have a short implementation period, other measures are related to changes in legislation. We are working on bonus malus, we will develop a series of subdivisions and circumstances that allow for more price gradations, we are also discussing the interruption of RCA where there are seasonal activities, we are in discussions with insurers to have it at a generalized level, because there are exceptions, and installment payment for RCA. All homework is on the table and I trust that we will find a solution in the end. All these measures are designed to have as a final result the reduction of RCA”, declared Alexandru Petrescu.

The measures proposed by ASF to reduce RCA

According to an ASF document consulted by HotNews.ro, the measures that would apply to all vehicles subject to the insurance obligation are:

1. Short-term measures aimed at lowering the RCA premium rate to B0 (insured without claims history):

Revision of the bonus-malus system – in order to better fit into the existing bonus-malus classes depending on the type of damage produced. The real reflection of the profile and behavior of the insured and his accountability is aimed at – secondary legislation issued by the ASF (Term – February-March, considering the obligation to submit to public consultation)

2. Measures aimed at accessibility to RCA:

The possibility of suspending the effects of the RCA contract – based on the insured’s request, the RCA insurer suspends the effects of the RCA contract and extends its validity by the period during which it was suspended. The possibility of seasonal use of the vehicle is being pursued – primary legislation amendment. (Deadline – the project is registered in the Senate, the deadline depends on the parliamentary procedures)

The possibility of suspending the effects of the RCA contract – based on the insured's request, the RCA insurer suspends the effects of the RCA contract and extends its validity by the period during which it was suspended. The possibility of seasonal use of the vehicle is being pursued – primary legislation amendment. (Deadline – the project is registered in the Senate, the deadline depends on the parliamentary procedures)

Paying the RCA premium in installments regardless of its level to reduce the financial effort – imposing that insurers allow the insurance premium to be paid in installments, both for individuals and for legal entities, the option of payment in installments belonging to the potential insured. The aim is to reduce the financial effort of the insured potential regarding the obligation to conclude RCA contracts – primary legislation. (Deadline – the project is registered in the Senate, the deadline depends on the parliamentary procedures)

Revision of the method of establishing the RCA premium rate for contracts concluded for periods of less than 12 months – The aim is to reduce the tariff for these sub-annual periods. (Term – in progress)

to reduce the financial effort – imposing that insurers allow the insurance premium to be paid in installments, both for individuals and for legal entities, the option of payment in installments belonging to the potential insured. The aim is to reduce the financial effort of the insured potential regarding the obligation to conclude RCA contracts – primary legislation. (Deadline – the project is registered in the Senate, the deadline depends on the parliamentary procedures) Revision of the method of establishing the RCA premium rate for contracts concluded for periods of less than 12 months – The aim is to reduce the tariff for these sub-annual periods. (Term – in progress)

3. Measures aimed at making drivers responsible:

Electronic monitoring through the network of traffic surveillance cameras of RCA validity – the aim is to increase the degree of insurance coverage of the entire car fleet (increase in the number of insured persons) and implicitly decrease the tariff – primary legislation. (Deadline – the project is registered in the Senate, the deadline depends on the parliamentary procedures)

The possibility of reducing the value of the premium by introducing the deductible payable only in case of damage – the aim is to reduce the insurance premium paid by the insured at the conclusion of the contract. The deductible is optional, it is introduced in the contract with the agreement of the parties and is payable only in case of an accident – primary legislation. (Deadline – the project is registered in the Senate, the deadline depends on the parliamentary procedures)

Damage certificate – similar to the query process existing in the banking system (credit bureau), the possibility is introduced that it can also be requested by legal entities that have a legitimate interest (e.g.: employers of drivers for which it is necessary to know the damage history of them) with the consent of the potential insured and compliance with GDPR legislation. The aim is to make drivers responsible with an effect over time on the tariff reduction – primary legislation. (Term – the project is registered in the Senate, the term depends on the parliamentary procedures)

– the aim is to reduce the insurance premium paid by the insured at the conclusion of the contract. The deductible is optional, it is introduced in the contract with the agreement of the parties and is payable only in case of an accident – primary legislation. (Deadline – the project is registered in the Senate, the deadline depends on the parliamentary procedures) Damage certificate – similar to the query process existing in the banking system (credit bureau), the possibility is introduced that it can also be requested by legal entities that have a legitimate interest (e.g.: employers of drivers for which it is necessary to know the damage history of them) with the consent of the potential insured and compliance with GDPR legislation. The aim is to make drivers responsible with an effect over time on the tariff reduction – primary legislation. (Term – the project is registered in the Senate, the term depends on the parliamentary procedures)

4. Other medium and long-term measures (3-6 months) aimed at improving the RCA insurance system and lowering the insurance premium for policyholders with good traffic behavior:

Use of telematics devices1 – encouraging their use in the case of RCA contracts, similar to optional contracts. The aim is to lower the insurance premium for policyholders with good traffic behavior and to make drivers more responsible.

– encouraging their use in the case of RCA contracts, similar to optional contracts. The aim is to lower the insurance premium for policyholders with good traffic behavior and to make drivers more responsible. Tracking compliance with recommendations/best practice guidelines – in order to increase financial inclusion, increase the degree of inclusion in RCA insurance and improve insurers’ practices in the relationship with their own insured and injured persons.

The transporters who are in the fifth day of protests, who have blocked traffic at the entrances to the Capital, accuse that they can no longer bear the high price at RCA, which has increased year by year, in some cases and despite the fact that they have not caused any damage.

“For trucks over 16 tons, RCA insurance for 12 months costs between 18,000 and 20,000 lei for class B0 (first registration), while in Poland, for example, a similar RCA policy costs somewhere around 4,000 zlotys, the equivalent of about 4,600 lei. The prices in Romania are very high and have increased year by year,” declared Alex Perțea, the representative of the carriers participating in the protest.

ASF’s internal analysis: Frequency of claims most influences the price of RCA on trucks

An internal analysis of the ASF carried out in this context of transporters’ protests, a document consulted by HotNews.ro, shows why RCA prices are higher for trucks over 16 tons, owned by legal entities, compared to the rest of the market.

The frequency of claims in the period 2018-2022 for the category “goods transport vehicles, >16t, for legal entities” was 19.1%, while on the total market it was 5.7%. In the same period, the severity of damage to trucks over 16 tons owned by companies was 15,933 lei, compared to 8,855 lei in the total market.

“The strongest influence on the final value of the RCA tariff for the category “Cargo transport, >16ť” is the frequency of claims. This factor explains to a good extent the differences (in a negative sense) compared to the premiums charged by insurers in other markets in the European Union “, according to the ASF analysis consulted by HotNews.ro.

What RCA prices are the trucks in Romania

The evolution of RCA premiums for the same category of “vehicles transporting goods >=16 tons, legal entities” shows that, last year, the average RCA premium over 12 months for category B0 varied between a minimum of 9,135 lei (in July) and a maximum of 10,209 lei (in May).

On the other hand, the reference RCA tariff varied between 8,240 lei and 8,794 lei.