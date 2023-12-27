The 47-year-old rescued in Caprino Bergamasco lands on a tree with a paraglider

Rescue intervention on Wednesday 27 December in Caprino Bergamasco, where a 47-year-old man landed on a tree with a paraglider.

The wooded area of ​​Opreno with the tree where the paraglider landed

According to the first reconstruction, it had taken off from Valcava di Torre de’ Busi and the landing was scheduled in the Perlupario di Caprino hamlet, but something went wrong during the flight. Around 12.30 the man ended up in a tree in the wooded area below the town of the hamlet of Opreno, a few hundred meters as the crow flies from the place where the landing was planned. An ambulance from the Cisanese Rescue Service, the Alpine Rescue Service and the Carabinieri were on site. Fortunately, the accident did not have serious consequences and, after checks on the spot, the man – who remained conscious at all times – was able to return home.

Learn more about the topic in L’Eco di Bergamo on 28 December

