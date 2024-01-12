The 5 highest paying professions in Europe ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious

#highest #paying #professions #Europe #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Curious

Young Bulgarians often receive their education in our country with a single goal – to realize themselves abroad. Parents and relatives do not approve of the idea, the young people are looking for realization and above all a financial incentive.

In our country, education is cheap, but of high quality and the investment is worth it. We teach them, and they run away. The state is thinking how to keep them, but finances /salary/ are the key moment.

The website SchengenVisaInfo.com compiled a list of the highest paid jobs in Europe.

Data Scientist

This profession is in high demand across Europe as their expertise is needed to make informed decisions, optimize operations and predict future trends – essential for the data-driven world we live in. Their work consists of statistical, mathematical and computational methods that they use to solve complex business-related problems.

According to data from NorthWest Executive Education, data specialists in Germany earn around €61,854 a year, while in Switzerland these workers earn €9,443 a month – €113,318 a year.

Finance Director

Being responsible for the financial health of the organization, CFOs lead the company to profitability and sustainability. The salary for this position is around €144,366 per year in Germany and €75,002 in France, while UK CFOs earn around €110,061 per year.

Business Development Manager

The Netherlands is the country that pays these specialists the most in Europe – around €100,504 per year, followed by the UK (€119,154) and Germany (€101,182).

Business Development Managers are responsible for identifying business development opportunities, building and maintaining relationships with potential customers, and leading company expansion. It is a highly competitive and challenging business, but a very rewarding career.

Product Manager

These professionals oversee the development, production, and marketing of a company’s products, ensuring that they meet market needs. This position is also responsible for creating relevant and competitive products.

A product manager in Germany earns around €5,950 a month (€71,404 a year), while in the UK, which is the highest paying country for this role, product managers earn around €152,127 a year – the equivalent of €12,677 every month . In France, a product manager can earn an average of around €8,844 every month.

Project manager

Average annual salaries for project managers are around €127,362 in the UK, €113,211 in Germany and €109,673 in France.

Given the simultaneous implementation of various complex projects by enterprises, effective project management plays a key role in ensuring timely delivery and utilization of resources.

Project managers have a primary role in ensuring that projects are completed on time, within scope and on budget. Their responsibilities include team coordination, allocation of resources and achievement of project goals, writes businessnovinite.bg.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

3.8

Rating 3.8 out of 12 votes.