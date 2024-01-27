The 5 symptoms of colon cancer in women

#symptoms #colon #cancer #women

Colon cancer is the second most common cancer in women. Slowly evolving, this cancer gives symptoms as the disease takes hold…

Every year in France, 20,000 women discover they have colorectal cancer (which includes cancers of the colon and rectum). “It is the second most common cancer in womenbehind breast cancer” reminds us of Dr. Mathilde Soule, digestive surgeon at the Hôpital des Peupliers in Paris. On January 17, a press release released by Kensington Palace announced that Kate MiddletonPrincess of Wales, suffered “a surgical intervention abdominal scheduled“, that she would stay hospitalized between10 and 14 days“and in convalescence more than 2 months. Very quickly, his state of health intrigued and different hypotheses raised the theory of cancer, particularly of the colon. “If it’s not cancerous, if it’s not the gallbladder, there is no fifteen days of hospitalization and two months of convalescence. It seems excessive” estimated Stéphane Bern in an interview with Paris Match on January 22. Faced with these rumors, Kensington clarified that it was not cancer, without giving the exact cause of the hospitalization, reports the Guardian. As a reminder, colorectal cancer expands from the cells that line the inside of the colon or rectumwhere are formed polyps which are small growths. “It’s cancer slow evolution : it’s necessary about ten years for benign polyps to evolve into cancerous polyps, which is not systematic. During this time, they can be detected and treated before they develop into cancer. “The symptoms are not very specific and only appear when the disease has taken hold“, specifies our interlocutor.

Bleeding in the stool should alert

At the beginning of its development, the polyp is simply an outgrowth in the digestive mucosa and does not cause any symptoms. Over the years, the polyp can degenerate and develop into a cancerous adenoma, which weakens the digestive mucosa. The latter thus presents lesions and tends to bleed more upon contact with food. THE sang in the stools maybe light red or on the contrary very dark red. “The presence of blood in the stools is a warning symptom et should prompt you to consult a doctor, insists the expert. Women must be particularly vigilant: most of the time, 50-year-old women no longer have periods. However, she may have postmenopausal bleeding. And this can delay the diagnosis : the woman may have the impression of having vaginal blood discharge when it is blood in the stools“, points out Dr Soule.

You have stomach cramps

“Abdominal pain is linked to local inflammation of a weakened and more sensitive digestive mucosa“, explains Dr Soule. Consequence: the transit will be modified, bloating and abdominal cramps may occur. Abdominal pain is a symptom of many pathologies of the entire abdomen. However, abdominal pain persistent and that appear for no reason apparent should lead you to consult a doctor. Only the doctor’s clinical examination, the associated symptoms and additional examinations (complete assessment, abdominal ultrasound, sometimes a CT scan) make it possible to make the diagnosis and offer appropriate treatment.

The frequency of your bowel movements changes suddenly

“A transit that had been regular for years and which changes within approximately 3 months represents a warning symptom. This change in transit can be accompanied by functional colonopathy or other functional intestinal disorders.“, indicates the specialist. Do not hesitate to consult a gastroenterologist in case of unusual transitthat is to say, at the onset of diarrhea, prolonged constipation or the alternation of the two, stools that appear narrower (ribbon-shaped or pencil-shaped) than usual and if the frequency of your bowel movements suddenly changes.

You lose weight suddenly

“The presence of a polyp can accelerate transit and cause diarrhea“, underlines Dr Soule. Acute diarrhea is characterized by stools very rich in water, thus leading to rapid weight loss. This symptom is absolutely not specific to colorectal cancer and can reveal many other digestive problems or not. However, when the weight loss is significant and persistent, you must consult a doctor, who can prescribe tests to find the cause of your weight loss.

You are tired all the time

Significant fatigue that does not improve with rest may be suggestive of colorectal cancer. It is often linked to weakness and a deterioration in general healthbecause of the development of the disease which can be very trying.

Any differences with symptoms in humans? Men have roughly the same symptoms, even if the symptoms of functional colopathy are a little more specific to women because “Hormonal changes during menopause lead to slower transit and sometimes increased bloating in women.explains the specialist.