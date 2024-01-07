The 5 symptoms that warn you of the presence of a tapeworm in your intestines – Teach me about Science

#symptoms #warn #presence #tapeworm #intestines #Teach #Science

Within the extensive range of diseases that affect humans, intestinal parasites are the order of the day (and more so in this hot season we are going through), mainly due to the eating habits of the population in countries in which process of development. Of course, parasitic infections are not exclusive to this population, and affect thousands of people around the world.

One of the most important that we can find is the parasitosis caused by flatworms. Tape soles o Taenia saginataflatworms that, in their adult phase, live in the small intestine of humans and are popularly known as “tapeworms” (this name derives from the fact that, due to the size they can reach, it is only possible for one specimen to lives in the intestine).

The biological cycle of the parasite is complex, and depending on its phase (adult or larval) will be the type of disease it causes in humans. The larval stages are known as cysticerci and the diseases they cause are called cysticercosis, which are very dangerous and can cause the death of the affected person (only the larvae of T. of the throne). The adult phases are Taenias, they stay in the small intestine and the disease produced is known as taeniasis. For taeniasis to occur, a human must eat food contaminated with Taenia larval stages, which we can find in poorly cooked meat foods.

Taeniasis has a wide geographical distribution, but most cases are centered in developing countries and rural areas, due to the poor hygiene conditions to which animals destined for human consumption are subjected. This disease is important, since Taenia feeds on the nutrients present in the food that is ingested by its host, causing severe malnutrition that, if not treated, can cause serious health problems.

Biological Cycle of Taenia solium. Credit: CDC

What are the symptoms?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms that may appear due to this parasitosis are:

Nausea.

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Involuntary weight loss or loss of appetite.

Elimination of proglottids (tapeworm segments) through feces

The confirmatory diagnosis is made through the analysis of fecal samples, where the presence of segments of the worm, or its eggs, is verified. If these structures are found, the doctor will prescribe the corresponding antiparasitics to eliminate the parasite.

