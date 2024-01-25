The 6 colors of health: how to choose the summer fruits and vegetables that boost your well-being

#colors #health #choose #summer #fruits #vegetables #boost #wellbeing

There is no doubt that fruits and vegetables are healthy. However, there are essential points regarding this type of food, since you can even know its health benefits depending on its color. Hence, it is encouraged to have “colorful dishes” to be able to enjoy all the nutrients.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables have good flavor, and they are more economical if they are in season,” Dr. Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518), a renowned Argentine doctor specializing in obesity, health educator, writer and lecturer, told Infobae. In that sense, he highlighted that by “using seasonal products, each season provides us with greater health benefits, since they are of optimal quality, have all the nutrients and we can get them at a better price.”

In this sense, the expert highlighted that “these foods can be classified by color: red, yellow-orange, light green, dark green, white and blue-violet, based on the specific chemical substances that absorb light in the visible spectrum. and in this way they create the different colors.” “These chemical substances are called phytonutrients or phytochemicals and each of these colored compounds acts differently to prevent premature aging of cells and prevent some diseases”

The variety of colors on your plate reveals health benefits, according to Alberto Cormillot (Illustrative Image Infobae)

These colors, and their associated benefits, show the importance of eating a varied diet to obtain all the benefits that each of these foods provides, choosing fruits and vegetables of all colors. “Frozen, canned, 100% juice or dehydrated, they are also nutritious alternatives to incorporate the benefits of this group. In addition, they are easy to use and are available all year round,” Cormillot highlighted.

Whether alone or combined, these colors provide essential aspects for the proper functioning of the body.

Each season provides us with optimal quality ingredients to take advantage of (Illustrative image Infobae)

Provides: vitamin C, minerals such as potassium, phytochemicals such as Lycopene, Flavonoids (anthocyanins) and Capsaicin

Among the functions it promotes are: it reduces the risk of certain types of cancer, helps heart and urinary tract health and brain function, is an antioxidant and strengthens defenses.

The fruits and vegetables that correspond to this color are: tomato, beet, radish, red onion, pepper, red chili, red apple, cherry, pink grapes, watermelon, pink grapefruit, raspberry and strawberry.

The colors on your plate reveal more than a simple visual feast: Cormillot unravels how each shade enhances your health and prevents diseases (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Provides: vitamin C, minerals such as potassium, phytochemicals such as Carotenoids (alpha and beta carotenes, lutein and zeaxanthin)

Among the functions it promotes are: it reduces the risk of certain types of cancer, helps visual health, is an antioxidant and strengthens defenses.

The fruits and vegetables that correspond to this color are: carrot, pumpkin, yellow corn, sweet potato, pineapple, apricot, yellow peach, fig, orange, grapefruit, lemon, pear, mango and melon.

Many fruits and vegetables reduce the risk of cancer (Illustrative image Infobae)

Provides: B complex vitamins, minerals such as potassium, phytochemicals such as Flavonoids (quercetin) and Allicin

Among the functions it promotes are: it helps heart health, strengthens defenses and is an antioxidant.

The fruits and vegetables that correspond to this color are: garlic, onion, shallot, mushrooms, white corn, white cabbage, banana, dates and white peach.

Salads, ideal allies throughout the year, and an option to cool off in a healthy way in summer (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Provides: B complex vitamins, minerals such as potassium, phytochemicals such as Carotenoids (beta-carotene).

Among the functions it promotes are: it reduces the risk of certain types of cancer, helps visual health and is an antioxidant.

Fruits and vegetables that correspond to this color are: celery, beans, light green leafy vegetables (such as butter lettuce), green apple, lime, and green grapes.

The world of colors in the diet: from passion red to hope green, each tone is a gift for well-being (Getty)

Provides: vitamin C and B complex, minerals such as potassium, phytochemicals such as Carotenoids (beta-carotene and lutein)

Among the functions it promotes are: it reduces the risk of certain types of cancer, it is an antioxidant, it strengthens defenses and protects visual health.

The fruits and vegetables that correspond to this color are: green chili, fresh peas, asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cucumber, endive, avocado, green leafy vegetables (chard, spinach, creole lettuce), and Kiwi.

Blackberries, among the fruits with the most health benefits (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Provides: vitamin C and B complex, minerals such as potassium, phytochemicals such as Flavonoids and sulfur compounds (ellagic acid).

Among the functions it promotes are: it reduces the risk of certain types of cancer, helps heart health, collaborates with brain function, visual and urinary tract health, is an antioxidant, and strengthens defenses.

The fruits and vegetables that correspond to this color are: red cabbage, eggplant (skin), berries (blueberry, blackberry, currant), plums, and black grapes.

A colorful spectrum of healthy and nutrient-rich fruits, a perfect option to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle (Illustrative image Infobae)

For both fruits and vegetables, there is probable evidence that they reduce the risk of developing cancer.

In the words of Cormillot, while vegetables “reduce the risk of tumors of the esophagus, stomach, mouth, larynx and pharynx”, fruits do the same in “esophagus, stomach, mouth, larynx, pharynx and lung”, while “ “Foods that are sources of lycopene reduce the risk of prostate cancer.”

Although for many people incorporating fruits and vegetables is not a problem, there are others who see these foods as impossible to add to their daily diet. To break down these barriers, Cormillot issued a series of recommendations:

Cormillot calls to diversify the color palette of the diet (Illustrative Image Infobae)

-Add fruit juice to fruit salad. In addition to enjoying its freshness, it will not be necessary to add sugar or sweetener.

-Fruit can be a complement to breakfast or lunch: accompanying yogurt, coffee with milk

-Fruit can be a snack for mid-morning or mid-afternoon: in a small container or bag you can mix dried fruits with dried fruits (such as blueberries, apricots, raisins) to have a healthy, original and ready-made snack in the workplace. at home.

-Fruit can be served as an accompaniment to salads, pasta or vegetable dishes, fish or meat.

-Fruit can be included in sauces and garnishes.

Each shade is a health benefit that must be discovered (Illustrative image Infobae)

-Add more vegetables to salads, soups and sauces.

-Double the portion of vegetables you currently consume.

-Add vegetables to rice or pasta

-Add vegetables (spinach, tomato, asparagus, onion) to dishes that traditionally only contain eggs, such as omelettes, for example.

-Pack some vegetables to take as a snack to work such as celery logs, cucumber slices, carrots

Some ingredients also help prevent diseases (Illustrative image Infobae)

-Fill the pies with vegetables (pumpkin, chard, zucchini, onion, among others)

-Use raw or steamed vegetables and sauté the onion and chili with vegetable dew or a little broth.

-Every time you prepare a sandwich, it is important to make sure to add vegetables or fruits (such as apple pieces, bean sprouts and celery with low-fat white cheese, avocado, tomato and onion dressing, and all combinations of vegetables) that suit you. give a different color and flavor to the preparation.

-If you don’t have time, take into account the frozen or canned vegetable options available in the market.

-If you have children, you can set up your own garden at home with them. “This participation will encourage them to eat what they themselves have produced and will share with them a healthy experience, in addition to stimulating healthy eating habits and having vegetables and fruits in your garden,” concluded Cormillot.