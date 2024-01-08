The 7 (real) keys to living a long life

#real #keys #living #long #life

Should we resolve to sleep in a hyperbaric chamber, book cryotherapy sessions or infrared laser treatment? “Miracle methods” abound, as the quest for a long and healthy life has always driven humanity. Yet the majority of aging experts are skeptical that these methods can significantly extend human lifespan.

“People are looking for the magic pill”observes Doctor Luigi Ferrucci, scientific director of the American National Institute on Aging, “and the magic pill is already here.” Here are the seven components of this famous pill.

1. Move regularly

Studies show that regular physical exercise offers effective protection against many chronic diseases. Beyond muscle strengthening, physical activity also and above all helps maintain the heart and circulatory system in good health. The best exercise you can do is the one you enjoy doing and will stick to. The Ministry of Health recommends doing sports five days a week, at the cost of around thirty minutes of exercise which can, for example, take the form of walking.

2. Eat more fruits and vegetables

Experts don’t point to one specific diet over another, but they generally advise eating in moderation, eating more fruits and vegetables, and fewer ultra-processed foods. A healthy diet reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and dementia.

3. Don’t neglect your sleep

Sleep plays an essential role in healthy aging. Several research studies have shown that the average amount of sleep a person gets each night is correlated with the risk of death from any cause, and that consistent, good quality sleep can extend a person’s life by several years. Dr. Alison Moore, a professor of medicine at the University of California, recommends seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

4. Don’t smoke or drink too much either

Unsurprisingly, smoking cigarettes will not bring you any benefits, on the contrary. The dangers associated with it are also written in full on the packaging. Excessive alcohol consumption is increasingly recognized as harmful. Ultimately, the damage it causes, particularly to the liver and heart, is dramatic, leading to up to seven types of cancer.

5. Watch your body

Nearly one in four French people suffer from hypertension, 20% have excessively high cholesterol levels, and at least 10% suffer from prediabetes. If you implement the tips mentioned above, know that it is also to prevent these problems from getting worse. Despite everything, sometimes good habits are not enough, which is why the trust you place in your doctor and his advice is essential.

6. Prioritize your relationships

Mental health often takes a back seat to physical health. Yet it is just as important. According to Dr. Anna Chang, “Isolation and loneliness are as detrimental to our health as smoking”putting us at risk of dementia and cardiovascular disease.

7. Be optimistic

Even thinking positively can help you live longer. Several studies have shown that optimism is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and that people who score well on optimism tests live 5 to 15 percent longer than people who are more pessimistic.

In short, there is no need to go looking for the fountain of youth. The secret to maximizing your chances of a long and healthy life lies in simple habits, both physically and mentally.