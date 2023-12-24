The 9 (maybe) worst cars of our time

#worst #cars #time

1. Chrysler Crossfire

The Crossfire is one of the most curious cars in history, but that’s not why it’s on this list. We understand what Chrysler was going for since it came along when retro was the hottest design trend. Also, Crossfire promised so much. Engine in the front, two seats in the middle and all the power to the rear axle.

But it was a car built on an old platform, with an archaic six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine and one of those steering wheels that would look out of place in a shooting range.

We can go on hating some more. The Mercedes-sourced 3.2-liter engine generates just 215 hp. and 310 Nm of torque. You can work with these characteristics if the car is light or the engine is “rev happy” (likes to rev), but the Crossfire achieved neither of those goals. The V6 engine generates maximum power at 5700 rpm.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but to get there you need the patience of a Zen Buddhist. The interior featured substandard metallic-effect plastic, but over time the paint faded, leaving you with a rudimentary air conditioner wrapped in plastic you wouldn’t even use to make one of those pushchairs you can rent for your kid at the mall.

Does it have any positive qualities? Since this is one of the worst cars ever made in America, you can get it cheap. We know from the SRT model that the V6 engine is easy to upgrade, and there are plenty of aftermarket parts available for the first-generation SLK platform.

However, we prefer to buy a Nissan 350Z from the same period.

Same class of car, but Nissan has actually done the job of creating a sports car, not just some car “for sports”.

2. Dodge Caliber

The Dodge Caliber could have been great. It appeared before the word crossover even became popular in the automotive world and could have been a dominant compact car.

Dodge has given it muscle car-inspired styling, which makes us think it’s going to be a drag racing family car. In the Caliber TV spots, Dodge even featured a V8 engine sound, which got it into legal trouble.

In reality, the Caliber was equipped with a woefully undersized 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produced just 158 ​​hp. and 191 Nm. The top-spec model was fitted with a CVT transmission, but maximum torque was only available from 5000rpm.

As we’ve discovered in the years since the Caliber’s launch, CVT transmissions only really work when you have a decent amount of torque available from 2,000 rpm or less.

A five-speed manual transmission was available on the lesser models and you had to shift a lot to keep the engine within its power band. This could have been fun, but the shifter felt like it had been placed in a bowl of cirrhosis that had been sitting for ten years. As a result, fuel consumption was simply terrible.

Dodge tried to fix the problem with the SRT4 version, which had a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but it ended up being one of the most unconvincing hot hatches in history.

Nearly 300 hp on the front wheels, so the car had a tendency to torque steer and the whole idea of ​​higher power was lost. Honestly, you were better off just buying a traditional sports sedan.

3. Hummer H2

The story of how the Humvee military vehicle became a civilian vehicle is well known. These military vehicles became famous thanks to the Persian Gulf War.

Noting civilian demand, AM General began production of the Hummer H1. It has the same basic features as the military Humvee, but with some added amenities.

General Motors bought the brand in 1999, seeing an opportunity to cash in on national pride. Unfortunately, the H2 was pretty much useless off-road as it was built on the GMT820 platform used by the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

There was a permanent four-wheel drive system with a gearbox and a locking rear differential, but Jeep could sell you a much better 4×4 for a lot less “lizards”.

In 2006, the Hummer H3 appeared as a cheaper alternative, but it had the same problems inherent to the H2.

The main problem was the lack of decent engine options. The facelifted H2 models were equipped with a 6.0-liter V8 with 325 hp. In 2008, General Motors gave the car a facelift, adding a 6.2-liter V8 with 393 hp. Combine that with a 2900kg curb weight (the facelift models) and the best you can hope for is 20+ liters per 100km combined consumption.

The H3 was available with an inline-five and 5.3-liter V8 engine.

With the last engine, the weight of the H3 remained under 2300 kg. This model could achieve below 20/100 km mileage. Yeh.

Why did Hummer fail? It was a combination of things that are strung together. The war in Iraq became less and less popular as time went on, and the price of fuel rose as well. In 2007, the Great Recession hit, which was the final nail in Hummer’s coffin.

Overnight, it became an outdated, over-sized, gluttonous SUV. The owners were getting nothing in return for the terrible fuel consumption. This so-called Sports Utility Vehicle was no longer an aspiration, but a symbol of self-forgetful consumerism. Filled the tank with fuel and after a day it was all gone. The rise of electric cars also began around the time the brand died, making owners look even more ridiculous.

But we are not interested in politics. The Hummer is here because it was a terrible car, offering only a body and little substance, much less any automotive value.

One would think that GMC would use a different tactic when reinventing Hummer as an all-electric brand. To achieve decent mileage, GMC had to equip the Hummer with a 205 kWh battery pack, which is the vehicle’s heaviest component. It weighs a total of 4,000 kg (1,360 of which is the battery) and you can only imagine what it would do with the smallest car in the world – the Peel P50. A more realistic scenario is a collision between a Hummer EV and a Toyota Camry.

Crash test organizations have already raised concerns about the Hummer’s weight, and as it turns out, it’s not as fuel-efficient as you’d expect. Basically, GMC is just repeating history, but this time without the V8 engine.

4. Maybach 57 и 62

After BMW bought the Rolls-Royce brand, it wanted the word, said in parliamentary language. He wanted to make a statement. The result was the Phantom VII, produced from 2003 to 2017. BMW let the masters of luxury do their work and the result was perfect.

Rolls-Royce understood that luxury had nothing to do with technology or fitting a touchscreen interface to every available surface. Luxury is silence, effortless movement and acceleration, simplicity, light and air and a general sense of well-being.

Mercedes-Benz decided to bring Maybach back as a stand-alone brand to compete with the Phantom. You can buy a 57 (short wheelbase) or a 62 (long wheelbase). Both models are equipped with a 6.0-liter V12 engine with a power of 600 horses. It had screens for the driver and rear passengers, an impressive acceleration time and champagne glasses, but it couldn’t disguise what lay beneath.

While the Phantom was bespoke, the Maybach represented an extended one

S-class. Mercedes also committed the cardinal sin of sharing components between the two cars, leaving many customers wondering why they should pay more than twice for a car based on the S-Class. The fact that the S-Class was already so good in its role as an ultra-luxury car didn’t help the cause.

Slow sales ultimately killed Maybach as a stand-alone brand, and it wasn’t due to the recession. Rolls-Royce consistently outsold the Maybach, even though the Phantom was less technological.

The Maybach still exists, but now it’s an ultra-luxury modification that still falls under the wider Mercedes-Benz brand.

5. Smart ForTwo

In many ways, the Smart ForTwo is the antithesis of the aforementioned Hummer H2, so why is it possibly one of the worst cars ever? Well, you haven’t known true fear until you’ve driven a ForTwo on the highway or tried to discover the limits of traction that the front tires provide.

The ForTwo was only available with turbocharged three-cylinder engines mated to a six-speed automated manual transmission. She excelled at her job in congested cities like London or New York, where on-street parking space is scarce. Of course, consumers felt that something was wrong with the stupid gearbox, but it didn’t matter because they could drive around town, smug about their little car that could park in the tightest of places.

But the idyll ends when you take it out on the freeway, trying to reach top speed, whatever it is (I never got there because I was scared). It turns out that having a car that is almost as wide as it is long is not a good idea.

You are also aware that the miniature car, which rides on a set of tires no bigger than the wheels of a children’s bicycle, is much smaller than everything else. Driving the ForTwo in a country where the Ford F Series is the best-selling car is intimidating.

That little plastic body offers little to no protection, and the rear bumper is inches from your ass. Basically you were the crumple zone. To date, this is the only car that has scared me because of a lack of speed.

But the handling was far worse, also because of the unique chassis. You didn’t have to push hard to get the car to yield.

Fortunately, the ForTwo was “killed” and these days Smart just makes two relatively anonymous electric cars with a long enough wheelbase that every trip to the supermarket isn’t a game of death.

6. Chrysler Sebring Cabriolet

Choosing the most unfortunate and “killed by life” convertible was not easy, because Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet and Range Rover Evoque Convertible are also contenders. While these cars deserve a mention on a list answering the question of what are the worst cars, at least they had something going for them.

Nissan and Range Rover at least managed to achieve their main goal of making other road users look at whoever bought them, which we suppose makes them semi-successful.

With the Chrysler Sebring Convertible, you just demonstrated to other road users that you want a convertible, but you know nothing about cars. And so you bought something from the nearest dealership to your home, which happened to be a Chrysler. There is no other reason we can think of why you would have bought this car.

Sebring looks bad from every angle. It has a huge hump up front and a huge bulge in the rear to accommodate the folding hard top. To this day, we can’t decide if it looks worse with the roof up or down. With the roof up, at least other people can’t see you.

Three engine options were available, none of which were good. The 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine did not have enough power to overcome the nearly 1,700 kg curb weight. The 2.7-liter V6 engine had the same problem and was mated to a terrible four-speed automatic.

Like many older cars, it downshifted and made more noise without providing more dynamics. The 3.5-liter V6 engine generated 235 hp. and was mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It was the best engine available, which isn’t saying much. It’s like choosing between getting kicked in the crotch or the testicles.

The cheapest model cost about $28,000 in its last model year (2010). That year, the NC Miata in Touring trim cost $3,000 less. The NC Miata may not be the best version of the Miata, but it can run circles around the Sebring in every respect. Of course, the Sebring had rear seats. With them you could drive the kids to the nearest orphanage and buy a Miata.

You may feel the pain of losing the kids, but it’s nothing compared to the pain of going out on the balcony for a cigarette and seeing your Sebring Convertible in the parking lot down the block.

7. Ford EcoSport

The Kia Soul, Mazda CX-30, Buick Encore and Hyundai Kona are perfect examples of how a small crossover is designed and manufactured for a first world country. Instead of designing a new model from scratch, Ford adapted a model from the third world and sold it in America.

This is the EcoSport, which was first introduced in 2012. When it was new, it was sold in India, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, some parts of Europe and South Africa. It was a big hit, so in 2016 Ford decided to adapt the car for the American market.

Bringing the EcoSport here wasn’t just loading a few units onto a ship in India and sending the shipment to the States. We drove the original third-world EcoSport – a terrible car that outperforms its rivals only because of some misguided brand loyalty.

To get the EcoSport ready for the US, Ford had to equip the car with a rearview camera, which makes the touchscreen interface seem like an afterthought. Additionally, Ford should have included traction and stability control across the range.

However, developing advanced driver assistance features would be too expensive, so it only has blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert on top-spec models.

Only a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is available, developing 166 hp. and 202 Nm. It is simply not good enough and should be removed.

The small car category wouldn’t be complete without two honorable mentions. The first is the Chevrolet Aveo, a car that Chevy would rather forget. It was basically a Daewoo with a Chevy emblem stuck on the front. It looked like a car, but designed by a man who had only seen a car on TV.

The Mitsubishi Mirage also deserves a bunch of mockery. It is 383 centimeters ‘black’, symbolizing how far this once revered brand has fallen.

8. Aston Martin Cygnet

If Aston Martin had been honest about the Cygnet from the start, it wouldn’t have been such an insult to the motoring community.

According to Aston Martin’s marketing department, the Cygnet “is designed as a luxury solution for urban mobility” and is “an extension of Aston Martin’s range of proven luxury sports cars”.

The real raison d’etre for the Cygnet is the European Union’s Fleet Average Emissions Regulation of 2012. The EU imposed an emissions cap on the automaker’s entire fleet, and since Aston Martin only produced V8 and V12 models at the time, there was no how to pass

Instead of designing a new car to meet these stupid regulations, Aston Martin bought a few Toyota IQ cars and removed the badges.

The British brand then stuck its logo on the front, gave it the iconic grille and added some luxury touches to the interior. And asked him three times the price.

That would be fine if Aston Martin were just being honest. We would applaud Aston Martin for being honest. The press release should have said:

“We’re using Cygnet to get around emissions regulations set by politicians who have no idea how the car industry works. If we sell a few of these cars, we’ll be able to keep selling beautiful GT cars and maybe even fit turbochargers to the V12s to see what happens.”

Instead, it sticks to the silly marketing quotes mentioned earlier. Fortunately, this resulted in the DB11 and DB12.

9. Jeep Compass (first generation)

Jeep has made some terrible vehicles in the past. Examples of this are the Patriot – the Jeep model that is a copy of the Dodge Caliber mentioned earlier. The Liberty and Commander were also out-of-date before they even went on sale. The latter was produced in an era when Jeep struggled with/for interior quality, which is no longer the case.

But the biggest flop of them all was the first-generation Compass, produced between 2006 and 2016. It also used the same platform and engines as the Patriot and Caliber, but Jeep tweaked the marketing for the Compass. It was designed to be more youthful to attract younger buyers to the brand. Instead, Compass turned many young people away.

Allow us to explain.

The first problem was the CVT transmission. This was in the early days of CVTs, when manufacturers promised that they would save fuel and have no drawbacks.

As anyone who has ever driven the 2.0-litre or 2.4-litre models will tell you, this is not the case. The feeling is that the clutch is constantly slipping, the whistling is unbearable and you have to give it gas to get any acceleration. This actually increases fuel consumption, so you’re left with a car that’s terrible to drive and not as fuel efficient as the manufacturer promises.

It was a terrible car with a terrible interior. Instead of attracting younger customers, the Compass drove them directly into the hands of the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

