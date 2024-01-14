The A59 remains closed towards Den Bosch almost all day

The A59 will be closed on Sunday until at least half past twelve in the evening towards Den Bosch from Waalwijk. The asphalt on a bridge over the Drongelens Canal must be repaired urgently, Rijkswaterstaat reports.

The damage was found on Saturday afternoon by a road inspector from Rijkswaterstaat near the bridge over the Drongelens Canal towards Den Bosch. This specifically concerns damage to a joint in the road surface.

“We scheduled yesterday to repair the damage today,” said a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat about the emergency repair.

Take a detour
Traffic heading towards Den Bosch is recommended to drive via Breda and Tilburg. This is possible via the A27, A58 and A65.

