The A59 remains closed towards Den Bosch almost all day

#A59 #remains #closed #Den #Bosch #day

The A59 will be closed on Sunday until at least half past twelve in the evening towards Den Bosch from Waalwijk. The asphalt on a bridge over the Drongelens Canal must be repaired urgently, Rijkswaterstaat reports.

The damage was found on Saturday afternoon by a road inspector from Rijkswaterstaat near the bridge over the Drongelens Canal towards Den Bosch. This specifically concerns damage to a joint in the road surface.

“We scheduled yesterday to repair the damage today,” said a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat about the emergency repair.

Take a detour

Traffic heading towards Den Bosch is recommended to drive via Breda and Tilburg. This is possible via the A27, A58 and A65.