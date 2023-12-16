The abandoned Pininfarina factory

#abandoned #Pininfarina #factory

A STORY OF ITALIAN EXCELLENCE – More than 1,500 cars designed and over a million produced since 1930 are numbers worthy of note, but which nevertheless manage to convey only a small part of the importance that the Pininfarina has had in the history and evolution of the automobile, not only in Italy. The beating heart of the famous Turin body shop, now controlled by the Indian Mahindra and active in the industrial, automotive and interior design sectors, was the factory Of San Giorgio Canavesea handful of kilometers from the stretch of the A5 motorway that connects Turin and Ivrea.

ABANDONED… IN GOOD COMPANY – Today the production site, from which authentic legends like the In a Ferrari Testaro and highly successful models like the Peugeot 406 Coupe, is in a state of complete abandonment. A sad fate has also befallen other illustrious factories in our country, such as those of Innocenti in Lambrate, Alfa Romeo in Arese, Autobianchi in Desio, Isotta Fraschini in Saronno, De Tomaso in Modena, Bugatti in Campogalliano.

FRAGMENTS OF MEMORY – If you love cars, you cannot help but cast a veil of melancholy on the images created by the explorers of forgotten places of the channel Forgotten Buildings (see video below). In the San Giorgio factory, finds such as a crumpled blow-up of a Peugeot 504 Cabriolet and old brochures of Alfa Romeo models abandoned in the changing rooms illuminate the faded memory of a place where, in its heyday, 300 people worked and up to 70 cars were built a day.

THERE WAS ALSO A TEST TRACK – Between those walls with the crumbling plaster, parts of the buildings remained as the last bastion assembly lines, some tools covered by a blanket of dust and some robots, including the very advanced one, made by Comau, which was used to install the windshields, the last operation before sending the cars for testing. The tests took place on a test route inside the site: on that asphalt, which nature has inexorably reclaimed day after day, gutting it with roots and shrubs, the Cadillac Allantean American luxury roadster which, with just over 20,000 examples produced between 1987 and 1993, was little more than a meteor, but which explains well how much, at the time, the Pininfarina was a global reference for the creation of custom-built and prestige cars.

ROUGH NOSTALGIA – The “cemetery” of Alfa Romeo Brera and Spider, which until 2015 occupied a large part of the courtyard of the Pininfarina factory in San Giorgio Canavese, has now been dismantled, but it seems as if we can still see them motionless next to each other, those forklifts, with the black ribbons of their camouflage threadbare and chipped for years of abandonment to the sun and rain. And to think that, until just over ten years ago, they came out of those warehouses flaming models, style prototypes, unique pieces. Good times…