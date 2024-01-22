The academic test essay questions are close to the phenomenon of life test labeling and the association of gaps in life | Life | Central News Agency CNA

#academic #test #essay #questions #close #phenomenon #life #test #labeling #association #gaps #life #Life #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/21 17:28 (updated at 1/21 18:49)

The third section of the academic test on the 21st will take the national writing test. The test questions are based on real life, including the possible positive and negative effects of “label concepts” used on people. (Picture taken from the National College Entrance Examination Center website www.ceec.edu.tw)

(Central News Agency reporter Xu Zhiwei, Taipei, 21st) Today, the third section of the academic test will test the national writing. The test questions are based on real life, including the possible positive and negative effects of the “label concept” used on people; in addition, it also tests the “gap” “Association”, and how the candidates define the gaps in life will determine the direction of the full text.

The second day of the 113th academic year subject aptitude test was held today. The third section took the Chinese writing test (Guohua). The first question in the national writing mentioned that “labels” are sometimes used on people to form stereotypes, such as “Strawberry people” are sometimes given positive labels. Candidates are required to explain the positive and negative effects of the concept of “label” on people, and explain their views on the labeling phenomenon.

The second major question is adapted from the Korean book “Life Lessons Taught by Trees”. It mentions that forests need gaps, and then thinks about whether life needs gaps. The topic “Association of gaps” requires candidates to combine their life experiences or knowledge. Write your own thoughts and insights.

The University Entrance Examination Center invited high school teachers who entered Wei to assist in reviewing the questions. The review teacher pointed out through written materials that the materials used in Chinese writing are close to life and social pulse. The first major question focused on the phenomenon of labeling, requiring candidates to accurately analyze the topic based on two texts with different viewpoints. The positive and negative effects of the use of label concepts on people are presented simultaneously, and the ability to summarize information and integrate comparisons is tested. Candidates are also required to explain their own opinions and evaluate their ability to observe and think. Candidates can give appropriate examples to demonstrate.

The examiner mentioned that when answering “Association of Gaps”, how the candidates define the gaps in life will determine the direction of the full text. Gaps in life can be space or time, or they can also be choices in interpersonal relationships, life arrangements, and life feelings. The gap can be actively created or faced passively. It can also symbolize a short blank space or breathing space. The title is deeply inspiring. (Editor: Chen Renhua) 1130121

