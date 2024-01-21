The accident in which an ambulance was involved, captured by a video camera – TimpOnline.ro

The accident on DN 17 involving an ambulance transporting a patient from Bistrița to Cluj was captured by a surveillance camera in the town of Șieu Măgheruș.

The ambulance belonging to the Bistrița-Năsăud County Ambulance Service was transporting a patient from Bistrița to the Cluj-Napoca Regional Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology on Saturday, January 20, and in the town of Șieu Măgheruș she was involved in a collision with a car. A doctor, a nurse and the patient were injured, the ambulance driver (a 46-year-old man) escaped unharmed, but the driver of the car (57 years old) was also injured after the car he was driving left the road and entered a ditch at the edge of DN 17.

The assistant and the paramedic left UPU Bistrita and are at home. The chief crew doctor was hospitalized, undergoing surgery. He is currently stable, conscious and cooperative, stated the Bistrita-Năsăud County Ambulance Service.

The police have announced that they are investigating to establish the cause and the exact circumstances in which the road accident took place, but they have not ruled on the guilt of any of the drivers.

Careful! Images that can affect you emotionally!

