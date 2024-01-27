The Accuweather weather forecast for February 2024 announces abnormal temperatures and phenomena

#Accuweather #weather #forecast #February #announces #abnormal #temperatures #phenomena

The month of February comes with abnormal temperatures and weather phenomena in Bucharest and other cities in the country, Accuweather meteorologists announce.

According to Accuweather meteorologists, the month of February will be characterized by abnormal temperatures and phenomena, in Bucharest and in the rest of the cities.

Thus, in February of this year, there will be almost no snow, according to the Accuweather forecast.

In Bucharest, chances are we will see some flakes towards the end of the month, but the warm temperatures will cause them to melt immediately, with more precipitation expected in the form of rain.

Thus, during February, temperatures will remain high, well above the average for the period, and the amount of precipitation will be reduced.

Read also: The blizzard wreaked havoc on the mountain. Tourists woke up with their cars covered in snow and the cable cars were shut down

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has updated the weather forecast for the next four weeks, respectively for the period from January 29 to February 26, 2024.

Weather forecasts for four weeks are made by ECMWF – European Center for Long-Range Forecasts. The weekly average of deviations of air temperature and precipitation amounts from the average of the period 2004-2023 is estimated.

Weather forecast for the week of January 29, 2024 – February 5, 2024

The thermal values ​​will be higher than the specific ones for this week, throughout Romania, but with a positive thermal deviation slightly more pronounced in the extra-Carpathian regions.

The pluviometric regime will be surplus in the area of ​​the Apuseni Mountains and in the northern half of the Eastern Carpathians, but also deficient in the extra-Carpathian regions, and in the rest it will generally be close to the normal one for this interval.

Weather forecast for the week of February 5, 2024 – February 12, 2024

The average temperatures will be higher than those specific for this period in the extra-Carpathian regions and locally in the western, northwestern and central regions, and in the rest they will be generally close to normal.

Precipitation amounts will be excess in the western, northwestern and central regions, but especially in the related mountain areas, and will otherwise be generally close to normal for this period.

Weather forecast for the week of February 12, 2024 – February 19, 2024

The average air temperature will have values ​​around those specific for this range, possibly slightly lower in the mountainous areas, but also slightly higher in the extra-Carpathian regions.

The rainfall regime will be excessive in the western, north-western and central regions, but especially in the related mountain areas, and in the rest it will be generally close to the normal one for this period.

Weather forecast for the week of February 19, 2024 – February 26, 2024

Average thermal values ​​will be around those specific for this week, throughout Romania.

Precipitation amounts, estimated for this range, will have a slight excess trend in most of the country.