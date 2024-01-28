The Achilles heel of Chinese trolls

#Achilles #heel #Chinese #trolls

Any deliberate manipulation over a long period of time can be corrected by a large number of real users.

Chinese networks are poorly known in Bulgaria and around the world, and the main reason for this remains the language barrier. But the “legends” about their control have even reached us. We’ve all heard about China’s infamous social rating, the country’s closed internet system, and full information on users’ IP addresses. I call them “legends” because they do not reflect reality and because serve mainly for the benefit of propaganda of this country.

The structure of the Chinese language is such that it can hardly be censored. The pronunciation of many of the words is almost the same, but they can mean completely different things. It is the same with the hieroglyphs themselves – the combination of them means one thing, and separately they can mean something completely different. This feature of the language has been skilfully used in Chinese symbolism since ancient times.

Ambiguity in speaking and writing is so strong that there are even jokes competitions based on it. One of Xi Jing Pin’s nicknames is Winnie the Pooh, and using it carries the threat of death. If someone wants to write a message even through their private closed chat to a friend with the words Winnie the Pooh, it just won’t arrive. However, prohibitions can be overcome if the user has good literary knowledge.

Why is it good to know how social networks work in China and how government trolls write?

Asia is the hot spot right now, and Chinese trolls are manipulating public opinion around the world, as they did with the Hamas attack in Israel. This week, Chinese trolls launched an attack on Koreans on YouTube using special software, a sure sign that more such attacks will follow on other countries in the Asian conflict between China and Taiwan. Knowing the workings of Chinese networks and their weaknesses can become a significant advantage in future attacks.

The rating on the Internet depends on the positive comments on social networks. In China, they are limited in number of characters. The networks themselves are fully controlled by the government, with the most popular Weibo and the most popular messenger Wechat being unconfirmedly owned by Xi Jinping himself. This means that the trolls are directly subordinated to the party itself and, according to some analysts, to the president due to his obsession with control.

One feature is important. China has the largest number of Internet users, and the law of large numbers operates there – a principle in probability theory, according to which, under given general conditions, the combined action of random factors leads to an outcome that is weakly dependent on chance. That is, any deliberate manipulation over a long period of time can be corrected by a large number of real users.

The peculiarities of language and the law of large numbers make it extremely difficult for trolls in networks. You Tube is still free access in China and so it is very easy to infiltrate internal networks, and even though Tik Tok is banned and has an analogue in the form of Duiyin, there are many Asian users and Chinese Americans on this network. who have profiles and also manage to get the information in.

For these reasons, Chinese networks are highly vulnerable to opinion leaders – people who write from real profiles, have language skills, write reasonedly and are not afraid of long discussions. In fact long discussions and proper short messages are precisely the Achilles heel of Chinese networks.

Chinese trolls are used to pouncing on an embarrassing comment quickly, with multiple contradictory comments one after the other, to instil displeasure with the majority and make the person who left the comment feel isolated. In China, it is still believed that public censure and the suggestion that an opinion is an isolated case should end the discussion. The number of positive comments is included in the rating of the events and people in the networks themselves, and therefore by “suppressing” the discussion, it is assumed that the written comment will not affect the rise of a suitable hashtag on Weibo. But the long and carefully written discussions, with no obvious reason for blocking, make this Chinese system of control practically ineffective.

The Chinese economy is also oriented on this social rating model. Companies that do not have physical stores and sell entirely on the Internet promote themselves by creating interest groups on Chinese networks, where people discuss common topics, learn about promotions, coupons and fan meetings. These groups are also highly dependent on the positive comments in them and quite naturally are controlled by the companies themselves, albeit hidden behind profiles of random people. that’s why persistent writing of reasoned comments even in similar groups, even by just one person in a long discussion, makes this company’s rating in the trust ratings extremely vulnerable.

The system can be “hacked”. The case of the protests in Guangzhou over the covid restrictions showed that the control of information cannot be complete even with closed internet, censored networks and massive repression. And if there protest is expressed in the publication of a blank white page, then very soon we may see more attempts to express an objective opinion that is written in a way that cannot be censored. The more the regime tightens the repression, the more there will be attempts to circumvent the control system.

