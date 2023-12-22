The Administration has euthanized 247 wolves since 2001 and poachers have eliminated at least 32

#Administration #euthanized #wolves #poachers #eliminated

The European Commission has just published the document ‘The situation of the wolf in the European Union’, an indicative scientific study on the evolution of the species that supports the community decision to endorse the position of Asturias on the protection of the wolf, lowering it.

The document, prepared by a team of scientists, although with a notable heterogeneity of sources and study periods according to territories, places the wolf problem at levels that aim to move away from the extremes that have occurred in the debate. Thus, the study states that European wolves kill at least 65,500 heads of livestock annually in the territory of the European Union, of which 73% are goats and sheep, 19% cattle and 6% horses. And that the highest damage reports in the Union are those of “Spain, France and Italy, with between 10,000 and 14,000 heads killed in each of these countries each year.”

CAUSES OF DEATH OF WOLVES IN ASTURIAS, SPAIN AND EUROPE



Cause Asturias Spain Alps Italy Germany Poland Sweden Finland

Legal death 66.9% 68.0% 14.0% 0% 1.3% 27.8% 66.9% 3.8%

Illegal death 8.7% 7 6% 38.4% 35.4% 9.3% 24.1% 13.0% 57.2%

Traffic accident 11.9% 15.4% 36.0% 49.0% 74.3% 38.9% 5.2% 4.4%

Natural death 3.5% 9.9% 8.9% 7.4% 14.9% 1.1%

Other causes 0.5% 5.5%

Unknown 12.5% ​​8.5% 8.1% 5.7% 6.2% 1.9%

TOTAL 369 644 86 212 891 54 154 91

Data Asturias Cantabria

According to the regional government, 40 herds (35 breeding herds) 20 herds

According to the Ministry of Ecological Transition 53 herds 27 herds

Sheep and goats focus their damage in France, while in Spain cattle stand out, and in the mountains of southwestern Europe the main victims are horses, while in Scandinavia the death of semi-domesticated reindeer stands out. Of course, to put the data in context, the study recalls that “considering that there are about 60 million sheep in the European Union, the level of predation by wolves represents an annual rate of 0.065% of the total.”

Against this, the study contrasts that in the Union around 18.7 million euros are paid annually in compensatory payments for wolf damage, of which France is the largest payer (about 4.1 million euros in 2022 ). It should be noted here that only from last July to mid-December, 1.3 million euros were paid in Asturias for damage caused by predators to the livestock herd.

The study also examines the causes of death of wolves between 2000 and 2021 in Asturias, while in other areas the temporal range is different, depending on various considerations. In the Spanish case, the study ends in 2021 due to the inclusion of the wolf in the catalog of protected species (Lespre), which involved the arrest of what the Principality calls ‘extractions’ (elimination of especially harmful specimens, usually solitary males that live outside of herds and which tend to be much more aggressive when they have access to livestock than herds, which normally hunt animals in the wild and are less prone to excessive killing.

In the case of Asturias, from the beginning of the century until 2021 the Administration eliminated 247 wolves, as recorded in this study, while at least 32 were killed by poachers, a very estimated figure, because while the specimens killed by controls of the Principality are recorded case by case, it is more than difficult to verify the data in the case of poachers, by definition outside the radar of the Administration. It is also striking that while the Principality indicated to the authors of the study that there are 40 active packs in the region, of which 35 are with reproductive capacity, the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which is the promoter and defender of the inclusion of the wolf in The Lespre places the herds in Asturias at 53 and those in Cantabria at 27 (20, according to the Cantabrian autonomous government). These figures, depending on the territory, imply a very similar distribution between the two regions, since Asturias is twice the size of Cantabria.

Among other data on the effect of the wolf on the environment, the study points out that its hunting activity on species such as wild boar represents a decrease in their number and, consequently, in the risk of traffic accidents posed by suids.