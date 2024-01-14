The administrative system in Manipur has completely collapsed; BJP and RSS are spreading politics of hate: Rahul Gandhi

Imphal: Rahul Gandhi says BJP and RSS are promoting politics of hate. Manipur is not a part of India for Modi and BJP. The administrative system of Manipur has completely collapsed. Rahul also said that he decided to start the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra from Manipur because Modi and BJP did not look back.

BJP has spread hatred all over Manipur. The Prime Minister was not even willing to visit the state where the riots were raging. Congress is committed to bring peace in Manipur, Rahul said at the inauguration of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge flagged off the journey. Kharge said that Rahul Gandhi is fighting to protect the preamble of the Constitution. Modi had come to Manipur to ask for votes. But when the people faced a problem, he did not look back, Kharge said.

The administrative system in Manipur has completely collapsed; BJP and RSS are spreading politics of hate: Rahul Gandhi
