The adopter hid the cat’s death from volunteers, but the volunteer came to call the police and it was revealed

[Animal News]The fat and cute cat “Bobby” was adopted in July this year. Volunteer Helen thought he could live a happy life. Unexpectedly, the adopter did not provide any new photos of Bobby after early September. How much for Helen When she asked about the current situation, the other party also avoided responding directly. It wasn’t until she couldn’t bear it anymore and called the police on November 26 that she learned that Bobby had passed away on October 27, and he was only 3 kilograms when he died. Helen was very heartbroken and angry about Bobby’s tragic death, and questioned why the adopter didn’t take the cat to the vet when he was sick, and why he concealed the fact that he was dead.

This newspaper inquired about the adopter involved. The other party said that the incident involved an invasion of privacy and that the incident had been reported to the police and followed up by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner. He said that he would not respond to the incident for the time being and stated that he would not explain the incident until the end of the case. .

Helen said that Bobby is a 5-year-old yellow Tang cat whose previous owner immigrated and abandoned him in early June this year. She took the cat in to find an adoptive home. After a home visit in July, she sent Bobby to the home of the adopter involved, but said the adopter rarely took the initiative to inform her of Bobby’s current situation.

She said: “Every time I kept urging them to provide photos, and the last time they provided photos of Bobby was September 5. After that, I chased them again, and they used different excuses to push back.” She sent a message via Whatsapp in early November. She asked the adopter to provide a video of the cat for the first time, but the adopter never responded directly. On November 13, when she mentioned that she was worried about something happening to the cat, the other person replied, “There is something wrong at home. I will let you know when it is dealt with.” and added “All pets are safe. Don’t worry.”

Helen came to the door in person on November 26. Finally, she called the police and the adopter’s wife opened the door. She also revealed that Bobby had passed away on October 27, which means that the adopter’s subsequent answers to Helen were lies and concealments. She also quoted the adopter’s wife as saying that she had warned her husband many times that Bobby was not feeling well. She also said that Bobby weighed about 3 kilograms when he died and had been cremated collectively.

Helen felt extremely sad and unacceptable after learning the tragic news about Bobby. She questioned why the adopters did not take Bobby to the veterinarian when he was sick, and also hid the news of his illness and even his death from the volunteers. “Their evil behavior is no different from murder, right?” For us, every life saved or taken over is precious, and we just hope that no other little child will die at their hands.”

Another volunteer relayed the apology message to Helen from the adoptee involved. In the message, the adopter said that he was very wrong for not updating Helen about Bobby’s situation in time. He also said that he loved Bobby very much, but he just didn’t understand. I don’t know how to deal with this matter, and I don’t know how to face her and my family.

Cat Bobby was adopted by volunteers. Unexpectedly, he passed away just 3 months after he was adopted.

The adopter began to provide no new photos of Bobby in mid-September. Unexpectedly, Bobby passed away on October 27.

Volunteer Helen criticized the adopter for concealing the cat’s condition and death.

