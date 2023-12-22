The Advent bim is on the way again

#Advent #bim

Like every year, the popular Advent bim runs this year in the run-up to Christmas. A decorated vintage tram will be used again. During the trip, appropriate musical accompaniment and snacks for young and old round off the experience.

The Adventbim runs on Friday (December 22nd) and Saturday between Laudongasse and Jakominiplatz, and on Sunday (December 24th) it also runs the Jakominiplatz – Mariatrost route.

The ride is free and voluntary donations are welcome.

Travel times:

Friday, December 22nd: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Donations will be collected for the Styrian Hospice Association

Saturday, December 23rd: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m

Sunday, December 24th: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

Further information can be found on the Tramway Museum Graz homepage!