The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands

#ageold #question #plane #lands

Whether at the airport or on board a plane, when boarding or before exiting at the end of the flight, finding yourself in a queue is one of the most common experiences. The shared desire to reduce the risk of finding oneself in this condition and having to face possible inconveniences is the cause of competitive behaviors which paradoxically often end up generating rather than avoiding delays and slowdowns. Many of the things we do when we take a plane, in general, concern phenomena studied in the behavioral sciences, the set of various disciplines – including psychology, economics and cognitive sciences – that analyze human behavior and the impact it has on the group as a whole.

It is quite common to notice some passengers who immediately after landing stand up and rush to take their luggage from the overhead bin, despite the crew’s invitation to keep their seat belts fastened until the plane stops. And it is equally common to see people standing crowding the gates at the airport and forming a queue before boarding operations even begin. Others instead choose to wait seated for the queue to shorten, to spend as little time as possible standing and be among the last people to board.

There may be different reasons behind these behaviors from case to case, sometimes even particular emergencies. As he said to Washington Post Drake Castañeda, corporate communications manager for Delta Air Lines and former boarding operator, some people may simply be very excited and impatient about travel. Or perhaps they prefer to stretch their legs before boarding and stand before a journey where they will presumably be sitting for a long time, especially on longer flights. But regardless of their intentions, Castañeda added, passengers who line up too early risk making wait times longer for everyone.

– Read also: Why we collaborate

In general, crowding is a consequence of the desire to gain a competitive advantage over other people in a context in which everyone has to do the same thing, without a pre-established order: get on a plane and then get off. Passengers who get up before the others upon landing and take their baggage to head towards one of the plane’s exits count on being ahead of other passengers – both those sitting in the front rows and those sitting behind – who are about to make or are already making the journey. same thing, in a more or less fast way.

A similar argument but with further variables at play applies to the people who crowd into the gates clogging up the boarding area (sometimes called in English gate lice, “gate lice”). Like those who jump up immediately after landing, they often attract the dislike of both other passengers and the staff responsible for boarding.

In most cases the reason why they try to precede other people is because they count on having more space on board to move around and to put their hand luggage in the overhead bins, compared to the people who board later. In some cases, depending on the airline and the quantity of passengers already on board, passengers who board last may among other things be asked to hand over their hand luggage to be loaded into the hold (free of charge), if there is no space on board for luggage is already sold out. And for people who travel only with that it means adding to the expected travel time an unexpected waiting time at the destination airport to collect the baggage, or even considering the risk of losing a bag that they counted on always having on hand and which for this reason may perhaps contain valuable objects.

The unpleasant consequence of this competition is that it often causes delays for all passengers, as explained at Business Insider by Rich Henderson, a flight attendant for over ten years and co-author of the Two Guys on a Plane website. Crowding in the boarding area hinders the passage of groups of passengers who have priority over others, and can cause confusion and delays if a passenger in a wheelchair, for example, has to wait for the people crowded together in the boarding area to board. boarding area step aside and be pushed back to the back of the queue.

– Read also: Because we go crazy for free things

The two main factors underlying people’s behavior in situations such as boarding and disembarking from airplanes are conformity and competition, he told the Washington Post psychologist Shira Gabriel, professor at the University at Buffalo. “People use other people as sources of information both about what they are doing and about what the right thing to do is,” Gabriel said.

The first person to get up from their seat, in other words, gives everyone else information about how they can and perhaps should behave, which leads to more passengers getting up and joining the first one up, in a circle of information that passes from person to person. “If you see people lining up, getting ready, you think there’s a competitive advantage in doing that,” Gabriel said, adding that people “will do anything bizarre if they think that’s the way to behave.” . This attitude is also partly encouraged by the policies of the companies themselves, which as in the case of hand luggage unpredictably loaded into the hold at the time of boarding can cause a concrete disadvantage for people arriving after the others.

«The consequence of these structural problems [delle compagnie aeree] is that they create uncertainty and competition,” he said Washington Post social psychologist Stephen Reicher, professor at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. This situation of uncertainty motivates people to get in line even at the expense of others, because behaving as if there is no competition when there is competition is perceived by them as disadvantageous compared to behaving as if there is competition when there is no competition. ‘And. In the first case they risk missing a connection upon landing, while in the second they remain standing for a few minutes for no good reason, Reicher said. Without considering the risk of the social costs – making yourself look like a “sucker” – in being the last person in line and for this reason not being able to carry your luggage on board.

The moment of disembarkation is another moment of the journey that tends to irritate many people, because some often leave their seats before the landing is completed, that is, before the fasten seat belt sign is turned off, and this carries a risk in terms of safety. In many cases it also generates a slowdown in disembarkation operations, he explained to the Washington Post in 2019 the New York flight attendant Jennifer Johnson, because it makes it necessary to alert the pilot and tell him that a passenger has gotten up, clogging up on-board communications.

The most appropriate behavior once the landing is complete, wrote the Washington Post sharing some useful information on how to leave the plane in an orderly and respectful manner towards other passengers, is to wait your turn in your row before moving to the aisle and taking your luggage from the overhead bin. Your turn may vary in certain situations, but in most cases it is when the passengers in the rows ahead of you have already picked up their baggage and are exiting the plane.

Another tip shared by a flight attendant consulted by Washington Post, aimed at people worried about missing a connection, is not to wait until disembarkation to let the crew know about that particular emergency. Informing flight attendants already during the journey, regarding a possible connection to be made in a very short time, can allow them to provide updates on the flight to be taken and, if possible and useful, to exchange places for some passengers by moving those to the front with particular urgency to get off immediately after landing.