The AI ​​death calculator can predict when you will die… with uncanny accuracy – Wel.nl

Artificial intelligence can help provide many answers, even to things you may not want to know.

A AI death calculator can now tell you when you will die, and he does so with uncanny accuracy. The tool, Life2vec called, can predict life expectancy based on research into data from 6 million Danes. The findings were published in a study titled “Use sequences of life events to predict human lives” in the journal Nature. “We use the technology behind ChatGPT to analyze human lives by representing each person as the sequence of events happening in their life,” Sune Lehmann, lead author of the study, told the New York Post.

Predictions are based on factors such as income, occupation and medical records. The tool can also determine how much money you will have when your time comes. Researchers analyzed aspects of a person’s life story between 2008 and 2016, with the model looking for patterns in the data. They then used the algorithm to determine whether someone had died in 2020. The Life2vec model made predictions with an accuracy of 78%.

Characteristics such as higher income and serving in a leadership role lead to a longer lifespan, while habits such as smoking can shorten it. The tool also takes into account things like exercise habits and mental health. Aspects of a person’s life were given a code; For example, S52 indicates a broken forearm, 072 indicates postpartum hemorrhage, and POS3513 means someone is a computer systems technician. So far, Life2vec has been tested on a group of people between the ages of 35 and 65 in Denmark, half of whom died. The tool is not yet available to the public.

