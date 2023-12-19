The air is cold in the Kanto region as well, with the midday temperature in central Tokyo at 9.4 degrees Celsius.It will get even colder this weekend (Weather Forecaster Chief Nikki, December 19, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#air #cold #Kanto #region #midday #temperature #central #Tokyo #degrees #Celsius.It #colder #weekend #Weather #Forecaster #Chief #Nikki #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Today, the 19th, the Kanto region is also experiencing severe cold weather. The temperature at noon was 9.4℃ in central Tokyo, which is the coldest temperature at the end of the year. Stronger colder air will move in later this week.

The air is cold even during the day

On the morning of the 19th, it became even colder in the Kanto region due to the effects of cold air. The lowest temperature in the morning was 3.4℃ in central Tokyo, the coldest temperature of the season.

The sun is shining during the day, but the air is cold. The temperature at noon was 9.4℃ in central Tokyo, which is the coldest temperature at the end of the year. The temperature in Yokohama City is 8.8℃, and the temperature in Saitama City is 7.7℃, which is the same as in early January, and in Chiba City, it is 8.1℃, which is the same as in mid-January.

After this, the temperature will not rise much, and the maximum temperature will be below 10℃ in many places. It looks like it will be about the same as yesterday or about 2℃ lower. Please stay warm.

It will get even colder on the weekend

On the 20th (Wednesday), the maximum temperature in central Tokyo will be 14℃, which will ease the cold a little. You can feel the warmth of the sunlight during the day.

After the 21st (Thursday), strong cold air will flow in again. The maximum temperature in central Tokyo is expected to be 12℃ on the 21st (Thursday), and below 10℃ from the 22nd (Friday) onwards. The lowest temperature will be 1℃ from the 22nd (Friday) to the 24th (Sunday), making it even colder.

Please take all possible measures against the cold.

