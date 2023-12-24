The airport from which the most flights depart from Italy: this beats them all

#airport #flights #depart #Italy #beats

Have you ever wondered which airport has the most flights departing from? The answer may surprise you, especially when it comes to the volume of passengers passing through.

Rome Fiumicino Airport – travel.nanopress.it

The airport from which most flights depart is located in a central position and is a truly international hub of European importance. We transit not only to leave and arrive but also to stopover at other destinations.

Italian airport: which is the largest

At this time of year we hear a lot about airports and air traffic. This is because there are many Italians who travel to reach holiday destinations during the Christmas holidays and, vice versa, there are also many Italians, expatriates abroad for work, who return to Italy to spend the holidays with their family reunited.

Italy has 126 airports but not all have the same capacity. In fact, there is one that is the largest ever. As is easy to imagine, it is an international airport intended for national and international flights of great importance. We are talking about the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome Fiumicino. It is an airport that sees good traffic 43532573 passengers registered in the year 2019.

The construction of such a large airport became necessary due to the increase in traffic at Ciampino. The area in which it was built was identified in 1952 but work began in 1958 and lasted for 21 months. During the excavations some finds dating back to ports dating back to ancient Rome were found. The link with the ADR territory is, to date, indissoluble as it is a privileged gateway to visit the beauties of Italy.

His characteristics

Rome Fiumicino airport is eighth in importance among European airports. In second place in Italy is Milan Malpensa. Leonardo da Vinci airport was the main hub of the former national airline Alitalia. Its terminals are 4. T2 is the smallest in size and T3 is the largest. There are approximately 80 flights that land in a day.

This is a stopover from which you can easily reach the city center, which is 32 kilometers away, thanks to trains and buses as well as taxis. Furthermore, it is an airport near the sea. Inside the airport there are shops and restaurants capable of satisfying any need.

Airport – viaggi.nanopress.it

In Rome there is also another airport, Ciampino, which is 15 km from the center and from which mainly low-cost national flights depart and arrive.