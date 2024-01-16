The alarm from within the healthcare system – stoppage of employment

#alarm #healthcare #system #stoppage #employment

In the past, DN has reported on how the country’s regions have to save to deal with the deficits. At the end of December, it was also clear that the regions in crisis will not receive more money, but will have to deal with the payments of 9.8 billion in state grants. According to DN’s compilation, at least 5,300 positions must be cut in the regions during 2024.

Several regions have now introduced employment freezes or restrictive replacement recruitments for the staff who work with direct care. The new policy means that it will be increasingly difficult for the businesses to recruit staff, say union representatives that DN spoke to.

– The workload is already great. Nurses are called off sick as a result of a heavy workload and they can’t bear to stay any longer, says Sineva Rebeiro, the president of the Swedish Medical Association.

Sineva Ribeiro is a registered nurse and the president of the Nursing Association. Photo: Ulf Huett

According to a compilation of the Vårdförbundet among 12 of the country’s 21 regions, there is a total employment freeze in Västra Götaland, Värmland and Östergötland, whose positions are needs-tested. In Dalarna and Jönköping, among others, it is the director of health and medical care and the regional director who make decisions and test new appointments in direct care. This means that staff turnover for the caring professional groups will decrease in the coming year. So far, a couple of regions have notified staff of layoffs.

– We know that some regions will not replace staff who disappear. I think the message is the same as the warning: stop the inflow of skills. You want to achieve exactly the same thing. This is serious, says Sineva Ribeiro.

Marina Tuutma, chairman of the Swedish District Medical Association. She is also a specialist in general medicine. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

A number of regions announce a sharp reduction in rental staff.

Marina Tuutma, chairman for the Swedish District Medical Association, calls for other solutions to reduce costs.

– I see a certain logic in this chain. First you cut down on contract doctors, then we get a hiring freeze and finally notice. It will be a snowball effect.

Marina Tuutma is worried that more regions will catch on to those who have already introduced employment freezes and other restrictions.

– The timing is bad. If the regions are not able to hire doctors in training as AT, BT or ST doctors, it will affect the future access to specialist doctors and worsen the availability of the right care and increase waiting times even more.

Facts. Vårdförbundet’s compilation

12 out of 21 regions of the Vårdförbundet’s department chairpersons, the regional chairpersons have responded to the question of restrictive compensation recruitments and employment freezes of staff in direct care

Region Dalarna: If staff leave, the position needs to be reviewed by the director of health and medical care.

Region Jönköping County: All services must be tested if there is a need and it is the regional director who makes the decisive decision.

Region Kalmar county: Services are needs-tested, but mostly administrative.

Region Norrbotten: No exemption is needed for recruitment.

Region Östergötland: Total employment freeze and rent freeze. Nurses can be employed after testing.

Region Scania: No signs that a waiver would be needed.

Region Södermanland: The region hires general nurses and specialist nurses, but all new hires must be reviewed and a decision made by the director of health and medical care. 700 must be notified and it is currently unclear which services/assignments will disappear.

Region Värmland: Total stoppage of employment. Each service must be needs-tested based on whether it is operationally critical. It is the head of operations who sends the question to the Health and Healthcare Management.

Region Västmanland: Will reduce staff by 100 positions. At the moment, it is unclear which occupational groups it concerns.

Region Västerbotten: Hiring of administrative staff. In healthcare there are no stops and managers’ work management rights are unlimited, they decide if there is a need to hire.

Region Västernorrland: Vacant positions, existing and future, are currently need-tested with administrative tasks.

Region Västra Götaland: All healthcare administrations in VGR start with a special employment examination. Temporary positions are reviewed and usually not extended.

Within Region Stockholm has introduced a so-called “large restrictive compensation recruitment”, (which also includes administrative staff), which the Stockholm County Health District’s (SLSO) management team sent out to the staff just before Christmas.

DN has spoken with a unit manager within Region Stockholm. She looks at the development with great concern.

– It is a shock for all of us and means that you may not be able to replace someone who retires, takes parental leave or is on long-term sick leave, says the unit manager, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The decision means in practice, says the head of unit, that if you want to hire a replacement, you have to send in a form to the management team, which then decides if the need exists. So far, all requests known to the unit manager have been turned down.

The Stockholm region is governed by the Social Democrats, the Center Party and the Green Party in a minority with the Left Party. But Region Stockholm is far from alone in the recruitment problem. Photo: Magnus Hallgren

– It is already difficult to recruit as it is. The region becomes less attractive.

What are the consequences of this?

– The waiting time is increasing. It is disrespectful to patients and staff. It is already extremely difficult to recruit within, for example, BUP, which has a high staff turnover. They are hit even harder, it wears out the staff on the floor. You can’t get away with the fact that these decisions should benefit “a balanced economy” as SLSO says.

In the Stockholm region, Karolinska University Hospital gave notice in June to lay off 450 employees in the administration. When the governing coalition presented its budget in October, the tax increase was explained by wanting to avoid notification by healthcare professionals.

Aida Hadzialic (S), finance regional council in Stockholm. Photo: Magnus Hallgren

Aida Hadzialic (S)financial regional councilor in Stockholm, tells DN that they had to adopt the restrictive employment policy because the region is running a deficit to cope with the economy.

– We are in the worst economic crisis since the beginning of the 90s. Instead of giving notice, we make it more restrictive to rehire. If we had not taken these measures, we would have had a warning wave, says Aida Hadzialic.

– But I agree that there are problems with the re-employment brake. But direct notice where you get rid of the staff is much worse.

Factors.SLSO:s received directive 2024

Continued employment freeze for administrative staff, the decision on departure from employment suspension is made by the director of community health care in consultation with the head of community health care or deputy director of community health care.

Great restrictiveness in replacement recruitments for all professional groups. In the event of an increase in staffing, consultation must take place with the local health care manager. Strengthened follow-up of the number of employees during operational follow-ups both per result unit and branch of care.

For hired nursing staff continues to apply previously decided process exemption procedure is introduced for call-off of consultants (for example IT, project management etc.).

Healthcare staff say that they have a heavier workload and that the queues are increasing, for example in child psychiatry. What do you think about it?

– Psychiatry in the Stockholm Region has been neglected for ten years, our ambition is of course to support psychiatry so that equal care can be built up, but also that care staff will have better conditions going forward, but this will not happen this year. It will take time.

Aida Hadzialic says she hopes it will turn around in 2025 and that these cuts will primarily apply to 2024 and that “all our cleaning” is due to budget holes. It is not the time for increased ambitions and investments, she believes.

– The important thing is to stop notices and that healthcare is not shut down. I see it’s a problem, but it could have been so much worse. It’s about choosing between two evils.

Health Minister Acko Ankarberg Johansson (KD) answers the question of whether there is anything the government can do to help the regions:

“We added a sector grant specifically aimed at healthcare of three billion. The government gave early notice of payments to the regions of a total of 9.8 billion before Christmas so that the regions can plan their activities in as good a time as possible and be able to use the money from the state in a good way,” she writes in a written comment to DN .

