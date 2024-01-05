The Amazigh New Year celebrated on January 13 and 14 at the Marina Shopping Center in Casablanca

#Amazigh #Year #celebrated #January #Marina #Shopping #Center #Casablanca

This cultural event, highlighting the splendors of Amazighness, is fully part of the context of the recognition and promotion of Amazigh culture by Morocco, specifies a press release from We Speak Citizen.

Through exhibitions, workshops and conferencesthis event encourages the discovery and appreciation of the various facets of Moroccan heritage, thus opening spaces for conversation and mutual education, continues the same source.

The two-day festivities will offer visitors:

– An exhibition of photographs by Abdellah Azizi et Ken Wong Youk Hongpaying tribute to the richness of Amazigh culture.

– Tastings of traditional Amazigh dishes, highlighting local flavors.

– A series of conferences on various aspects of Amazigh culture, enriching the understanding of heritage.

– Live shows and fun workshops designed to engage participants of all ages.

We Speak Citizen is an association under Moroccan law created in 2016 working to promote Moroccan cultural heritage, with a particular emphasis on rural know-how and Amazigh culture.

Attarik Foundation, We Speak Citizen’s partner in this initiative, is a Moroccan non-profit association committed to the preservation and promotion of natural heritage.

