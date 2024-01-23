The Ambassador of Romania to the USA makes the announcement of the moment about Romania’s entry into the Visa Waiver program – News by sources

#Ambassador #Romania #USA #announcement #moment #Romanias #entry #Visa #Waiver #program #News #sources

The Ambassador of Romania to the USA makes the announcement of the moment about Romania’s entry into the Visa Waiver program

Romania’s ambassador to the US, Andrei Muraru, said on Monday about Romania’s entry into the Visa Waiver program next year that he is very optimistic that this will happen and that other airlines will also announce direct flights to the US and this very possible lifting of visas, next year, will contribute to building more bridges for professional, institutional, tourism and business exchanges between Romania and the USA.

“In 2021 we had over 17% while in 2022 we had 12.61%, that high figure from 2012 was due to the extraordinary conditions of the pandemic, when we had more than three times less visa applications and the number remained constant but relative to the total number of applications. It is not a cyclical decline, it comes as a result of efforts on both sides of the Atlantic and in Bucharest and Washington, of signals sent by both the Romanian and American sides to the Romanian public. Last year we had a substantially higher number of visa applications, the US Embassy continues to encourage anyone with an expired visa to apply for renewal without an interview. We believe that this trend shows, on the one hand, a positive trend and behind it is the will of both governments to fulfill all the conditions regarding visa exemption and to allow Romania to enter this Visa Waiver program, we hope from next year”, he pointed out Andrei Muraru, in the program Country Project: Romania, from Prima News.

Asked if it is possible for Romanians to enter the US without visas next year, the ambassador said: “I am very optimistic that this will happen. sure, 8.79% seems high in relation to the program’s requirement to have a refusal rate below 3%, but there are many other examples in the history of the Visa Waiver program, in which countries with much higher figures like Romania, managed to enter in the following year in the program”.

In addition to the refusal rate, bilateral agreements must also be implemented

He also said that in addition to the refusal rate, bilateral agreements must also be implemented, and in the case of the refusal rate, the number of visa applicants is very important.

Andrei Muraru also stated that Poland, which entered the Visa Waiver in 2019 and has a much larger diaspora, there are 9.5 million Poles in the USA, did not benefit from such a large wave of arrivals after entering the time schedule.

“Even if Romania enters the Visa Waiver, you cannot get on the plane immediately, you have to fill out an online form (..) The US still maintains a simplified procedure to protect the US territory from possible entry of persons in conflict with the law or who have prohibition to travel”, Andrei Muraru also declared.

The Romanian ambassador to the US also stated that “he does not see an impediment regarding the visa program, if Donald Trump reaches the White House”, because he knows Romania very well and recalled the first visit of the Romanian president in 2017, the first visit, followed by another in 2019.

About the commercial calculation of the lifting of these visas, the ambassador said that it has not yet been done but he gave as an example the fact that an airline has already announced direct flights from Bucharest to New York this summer.

“We believe that this is an effect of the discussions with the public regarding Romania’s potential accession to the Visa Waiver program. We believe that other airlines will also announce direct flights to the USA and we believe that this very possible lifting of visas, next year, will contribute to building more bridges for professional, institutional, tourism and business exchanges”, added Muraru.