“The ambition is the same”

Once a disco presentation full of electronic music and choreography worthy of Got Talent had concluded, it was time to wear their new colors in a different way, changing the jumpsuit for a polo shirt to speak to the media at a press conference. In it, Marc Márquez analyzed in depth the adventure that begins with the Ducati del Gresini, although the basis was the same. He understands that “people’s expectations are super high,” but he must focus on what he does: “My job is to forget about that and work with my box.”

“I have to be calm, but that doesn’t mean not going fast, what I can’t expect is to fight for victories from the beginning because the last four years have been a nightmare for me,” reflects the man from Ilerda. What’s more, even an eight-time world champion like him needs a period of adaptation, which is why he doesn’t want to aim high from the start: “I come to a bike with which Bagnaia and Martín have many years of experience and have won races and titles. “You can’t expect to reach and be at the same level as them.”

It will be difficult for him to get used to his new life in MotoGP, because “after 11 years with Honda, the first steps here are strange”, but when he made the decision to change one team for another “he was totally convinced.” “In addition, coming to a team with my brother made the decision much easier,” he adds, although “it is impossible to create in one year the same atmosphere” of work that he had in the formation of the golden wing, “but it is not the objective.” : “With time we will understand each other. I hate comparisons, what matters is performance.”

What he experienced in the Valencia test “was a good way to start” and to capture the first details of a Desmosedici GP23 “very similar to the one that Bagnaia and Martín finished with” last season: “The way of facing the curves is totally different. I can’t use the strengths I had with the Honda in the corners. But I am more curious to test the bike on circuits like Malaysia or Qatar where I suffer more, because in Valencia I tend to be fast. I will have that bike (the GP23) all year and my job is to get the most out of it.”

The adventure will be very different, but “the ambition is the same.” So much so that he can fight for the title as many, even his boss Nadia Padovani, expect? He doesn’t dare say so much, for now… “I feel that I have the level to fight among the top five, I won’t say to fight for the title because for that you must have an extra level in many points.” “The easiest thing would have been to stay at Honda with less pressure and more money in the bank,” explains Marc sincerely, just as when he says: “I hope I don’t crash so much, but I’m sure that in the Malaysia test or the one in Qatar I will have my first fall.”

Álex and Marc Márquez, as drivers of the Gresini.Gresini Racing team

“Everyone has to make their own way”

“We hope to have fun during the year, but everyone will be on their own side of the work garage,” says Marc about Álex, who is delighted to share a team with his brother again: “You can’t imagine how special it is to race with your brother in MotoGP… The good thing is that you have the confidence to ask him things, the bad thing is people’s expectations. Hopefully neither of us needs the other’s help, because that means we are fast. “Everyone has to make their own way.” His is to improve where he left off in 2023 with a Ducati that he knows well and in which he appreciates changes: “The engine and aerodynamics are different. It is an evolution with a little more power.”

