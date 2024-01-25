The amendment to the Criminal Code has been decided: Oh, how the parliament voted!

Members of the National Council (NR) of the Slovak Republic will discuss the amendment to the Criminal Code in an abbreviated legislative procedure. They decided on it in Thursday’s vote. They have been discussing the proposal for abbreviated proceedings since January 8.

Mainly the opposition joined the debate. The amendment envisages the abolition of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (ÚŠP). The cases he solves are supposed to go on the agenda of the regional prosecutor’s offices. The draft amendment also expands the possibilities of individualizing the punishment with the ambition to improve the conditions for the imposition of appropriate punishments by the courts in individual cases, “especially taking into account the circumstances of the committed crime, the person and the circumstances of the perpetrator, and in particular by introducing a sufficient range of lower and upper limits of the rates of imprisonment and by strengthening the possibility of imposing alternative punishments”.

In particular, monetary penalties and domestic punishments should be used more. The proposal also mitigates disproportionately severe sanctions for some types of criminal offenses with regard to the social danger of individual criminal offences, the specific protected interest and its significance.

