The American Black Hawk helicopters, repaired at Aerostar Bacău, in a certified center, inaugurated on Thursday

The American aerospace company Lockheed Martin and the Romanian factory Aerostar SA inaugurated the first certified maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service center for the S-70 Black Hawk helicopter in Europe.

This new capacity strengthens the existing relationship between Lockheed Martin and Aerostar, which already performs similar activities for Romania’s F-16 fighter jet fleet, Lockheed Martin stated on Thursday, in a statement sent to StartupCafe.ro.

Located in Bacău, the maintenance center will contribute to the creation and support of highly skilled jobs in Romania and will ensure increased availability and lower operational costs for the S-70 Black Hawk helicopters operated by the Ministry of Interior.

Prior to the center’s inauguration, Aerostar employees went to Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky training academy in the United States, where they familiarized themselves with the aircraft and underwent all the necessary training.

“Delivered last month, our Polish-built Black Hawks provide an important capability in support of emergency services in Romania. This new MRO service center demonstrates our commitment to teaming up with Romanian industry and will provide technical support for the Ministry of Interior’s fleet of Black Hawk helicopters, made for Romania, by Romanian engineers and technicians, in Romania,” said Ray Piselli, Lockheed Martin’s vice president of international affairs.

In partnership with Aerostar, Lockheed Martin is “analyzing the opportunities to integrate support services for other products at Bacău. The company sees good growth opportunities in the future, which could also include activities in other sectors.”

“Having Lockheed Martin as a partner, Aerostar is in a strong position to get more maintenance work if Romania chooses the Black Hawk for its military needs and also to win contracts in new areas, such as technical support for terrestrial systems”, said Grigore Filip, general director of Aerostar SA

Built at the Lockheed Martin PZL Mielec factory in Poland, the highly sought-after S-70 Black Hawk utility helicopter plays an important role in securing civil and defense requirements in countries across Europe and beyond.

The helicopter has earned a reputation as the trusted utility aircraft for operators worldwide, with unmatched multi-mission versatility and military-grade airworthiness that provides the ability to operate in extreme weather conditions, day or night. night.

Lockheed Martin has been a partner of Romania for over 25 years and is today a strategic partner for national defense, industry and academia. The company collaborates with Romania on a variety of defense and security programs, including military aircraft, missile defense, precision fire, radar and pilot training.

The company’s involvement also includes ties with academic institutions, such as the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, which studies the applications of artificial intelligence to support national security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Founded in 1953, Aerostar is the main Romanian aerospace and defense company specialized in production, assembly and integration, integrated logistics support for a wide range of defense and aviation systems.

The company is owned by IAROM SA Bucharest (71.5%), a company that spun off from the old National Center of the Aeronautical Industry of Romania, founded in 1968, which provided research and development resources for the country’s aircraft industry. According to data from Termene.ro, IAROM is owned by Doru Damaschin, Filip Grigore and Mihail Toncea. Damaschin is a financier and Grigore is an engineer and they worked at Aerostar during the communist period. For his part, the engineer Mihail Toncea worked in research at the old National Center of Aeronautical Industry.

Another significant shareholder of Aerostar is the Bacău investment fund Evergent (15.17%). The rest of the shares are owned by a number of natural persons (8.8%) and legal entities (4.4%).