The American equivalent of the National Bank of Poland debunks myths regarding remote work. Report for employers

#American #equivalent #National #Bank #Poland #debunks #myths #remote #work #Report #employers

However, a study conducted by the NBP counterpart shows that “There is little evidence in industry data that the shift to remote and hybrid work has either significantly slowed or accelerated the rate of productivity growth” – reports Bloomberg.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: Honest conversation with a restaurateur. He reveals how much he earns – Jakub Tepper – Business Class #13

Remote work examined by American economists

Economists cautioned, however, that such a situation occurs in sectors that can relatively easily adapt to remote work.

Experts examined productivity trends in 43 industries, including chemical production, retail and accommodation services, and catering.

“If remote work significantly increases productivity, it should improve it, especially in those industries where telework is easy to organize and widely used“- writes Bloomberg.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.