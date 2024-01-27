The American government made an unpleasant decision for Europeans

#American #government #unpleasant #decision #Europeans

According to a statement signed by President Joe Biden, during the suspension, the US government will review the effects of liquefied natural gas exports on energy prices, US energy security and the environment. The presidential announcement also explains the pause regarding new LNG licenses by saying that the climate crisis is an existential threat of today.

In the statement, Joe Biden stated that, beyond the steps taken so far, more is needed to deal with climate change.

Regarding the decision, Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm said to reporters on Friday that the suspension affects pending export applications with countries with which there is no free trade agreement.

The climate policy advisor of the White House said at the press conference of the presidential office on Friday, regarding the details of the decision concerning liquefied natural gas shipments, that it is a suspension of the authorization of new LNG facilities, which would double the current transportation capacity, and the effects of this are subject to the governmental review.

Regarding European liquefied natural gas shipments, Ali Zaid said that the United States is able to be a strong partner to its allies with current and under-construction transportation capacities.

Regarding Europe’s energy needs, he said that during the energy crisis that arose after the Russian-Ukrainian war, the United States and Europe entered into a partnership, within the framework of which they set delivery goals. These delivery quantities were exceeded in 2022 and 2023, he added, stating that in 2022, instead of the planned 37 billion cubic meters, the United States delivered 56 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe, while in 2023 the amount specified in the preliminary agreement 65 billion instead of 50 billion.

Regarding the background of the suspension decision, he added that the United States is committed to operating its economy with net zero emissions by the middle of the century, i.e. by 2050, and by 2030 it will be halfway to achieving this. As part of this, a renaissance of advanced nuclear technologies can be seen in the United States, added the White House climate policy advisor.

