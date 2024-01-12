#American #journalist #imprisoned #tortured #Ukraine #escape #Hungary #died

Chilean-American blogger Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian prison, his family announced on Friday.

“I cannot accept the way my son died. He was tortured, blackmailed, detained for 8 months and 11 days and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son. The dictator Zelensky is responsible for the tragedy, with the agreement of a senile American president, Joe Biden.” – wrote his father, Gonzalo Lira Sr., in a note published by The Grayzone.

Lira Sr. confirmed to Tucker Carlson her son’s death in Ukrainian captivity.

Lira, 55, used to live in Kharkiv and blog under the name “CoachRedPill,” but switched to YouTube commentary after the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The Ukrainian Security Service (SzBU) arrested him last May and accused him of “discrediting” the Ukrainian leadership and the army.

At the end of July, Lira resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of posts in which she revealed the torture she suffered in prison and the fact that the SzBU tried to blackmail her with money.

He said he was trying to escape to Hungary and apply for asylum. Then he disappeared again.

Two days later, a source confirmed to the press that Lyra had been captured and imprisoned by Ukrainian authorities. He hasn’t been heard from since.

According to a handwritten message received by Lira’s sister on Jan. 4, she had serious health problems caused by pneumonia and a collapsed lung that began in mid-October. It wasn’t until December 22 that the prison authorities acknowledged the problem and that he was supposed to undergo surgery. The note was provided to The Grayzone by Lira Sr.

BREAKING: It is with great sadness I must announce that Gonzalo Lira @GonzaloLira1968passed away in a hospital according to his father, who has been fighting to get his son much-needed medical attention for the past weeks. Here is a hand-written note from Gonzalo which I… pic.twitter.com/jY8Mh0xQV3 — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) January 12, 2024

After Lira Senior appeared on Carlson’s show, X owner Elon Musk personally inquired about Lira’s case with US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, apparently to no avail.

Lira was a citizen of both the United States and Chile. According to his post last July, the Chilean embassy in Kyiv at least tried to help him, while the US embassy did not deal with him. Lira suggested that this was because Victoria Nuland – who is now Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Antony Blinken – hated her personally.