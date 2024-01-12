The American journalist imprisoned and tortured in Ukraine who tried to escape to Hungary has died

#American #journalist #imprisoned #tortured #Ukraine #escape #Hungary #died

Chilean-American blogger Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian prison, his family announced on Friday.

“I cannot accept the way my son died. He was tortured, blackmailed, detained for 8 months and 11 days and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son. The dictator Zelensky is responsible for the tragedy, with the agreement of a senile American president, Joe Biden.” – wrote his father, Gonzalo Lira Sr., in a note published by The Grayzone.

Lira Sr. confirmed to Tucker Carlson her son’s death in Ukrainian captivity.

Lira, 55, used to live in Kharkiv and blog under the name “CoachRedPill,” but switched to YouTube commentary after the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The Ukrainian Security Service (SzBU) arrested him last May and accused him of “discrediting” the Ukrainian leadership and the army.

At the end of July, Lira resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of posts in which she revealed the torture she suffered in prison and the fact that the SzBU tried to blackmail her with money.

He said he was trying to escape to Hungary and apply for asylum. Then he disappeared again.

Two days later, a source confirmed to the press that Lyra had been captured and imprisoned by Ukrainian authorities. He hasn’t been heard from since.

According to a handwritten message received by Lira’s sister on Jan. 4, she had serious health problems caused by pneumonia and a collapsed lung that began in mid-October. It wasn’t until December 22 that the prison authorities acknowledged the problem and that he was supposed to undergo surgery. The note was provided to The Grayzone by Lira Sr.

After Lira Senior appeared on Carlson’s show, X owner Elon Musk personally inquired about Lira’s case with US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, apparently to no avail.

Also Read:  Rohingya Camp Burns, Thousands of Refugees Lost Their Homes

Lira was a citizen of both the United States and Chile. According to his post last July, the Chilean embassy in Kyiv at least tried to help him, while the US embassy did not deal with him. Lira suggested that this was because Victoria Nuland – who is now Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Antony Blinken – hated her personally.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Now it’s time to support him, we are a team”
“Now it’s time to support him, we are a team”
Posted on
This is how you can achieve visible success with the oat and protein method
This is how you can achieve visible success with the oat and protein method
Posted on
The American journalist imprisoned and tortured in Ukraine who tried to escape to Hungary has died
The American journalist imprisoned and tortured in Ukraine who tried to escape to Hungary has died
Posted on
This will be the minimum wage and hourly rate from January 2024. Here are the rates from the new year [13.01.2024]
This will be the minimum wage and hourly rate from January 2024. Here are the rates from the new year [13.01.2024]
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News