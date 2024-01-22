The Americans make up for their big shortcoming: Japan can be the key against their big rival

The US ambassador to Japan, Emanuel Rahm, announced on Friday the creation of a working group called the Ship Repair Council Japan.

The essence of this will be that the navies of Tokyo and Washington, as well as private military companies, will cooperate to carry out the necessary maintenance and repair work on the ships of the fleet of the Western superpower in the island nation.

Minor work has already been done on US warships in Japan, but major repairs always required a return to US bases. According to the current announcement, this will no longer be necessary in the future, as according to the current agreement, these can also be carried out at local bases. The contract could save the US Navy significant time and money.

According to Rahm, it is also crucial for the protection of the region that the vehicles stationed here do not leave the area, as this – temporarily – reduces the defense potential of the Far East. As China has been paying more and more attention to the development of its military power in recent years, local security capabilities are of paramount importance.

Beijing already has the largest number of warships in the world, and there are fears that the Eastern superpower will increase its advantage over America in the future.

Cover image source: Universal History Archive via Getty Images

