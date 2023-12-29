The amount of money that the National Arena produced for the Capital City Hall!

#amount #money #National #Arena #produced #Capital #City #Hall

Nicușor Dan, the mayor of the Municipality of Bucharest, revealed how much money the National Arena produced in 2023.

The mayor made public the figures recorded by the capital’s stadium in the year that is about to end.

Nicușor Dan announced how much money the National Arena produced in 2024

One million euros is the amount collected by the Capital City Hall in the past events that took place at the National Arena in 2023.

Of the events organized at the National Arena, 27 were domestic and international matches.

Also, Nicușor Dan announced which events will be hosted at the National Arena in 2024, in addition to Superliga matches.

Nicușor Dan, criticized by political rivals because of the National Arena

“When there are no sports competitions, we can also organize something else. I made this reference not by chance, because I know what happened in Bucharest. Fortunately, it is the only case. We should explain to Nicușor Dan that football is played with the ball, from here we should leave his lordship.

It is very complicated for him to understand the importance and emotions of the supporters in such an important match. If he doesn’t like football, it doesn’t mean he has to ban it. Perhaps someone from his lordship’s colleagues can explain this to him.

It is regrettable that the Romanian state, after 25-30 years in which it did not build any stadium, finally managed to make 3-4 in the Capital and when we have the chance to play on them, someone closes them to organize competitions scooters and I don’t know what other crazy things.

This stage will probably end. I was happy that FCSB played in Ghencea, as many teams as possible must play in all these stadiums”, said Alfred Simonis, on ProSport Live.