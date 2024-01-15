the amount of nuts to eat each week

#amount #nuts #eat #week

Eating nuts regularly reduces the risk of dying from heart disease, according to a study published in BMC Medicine.

Nuts like walnuts, hazelnuts, pistachios or almonds would be beneficial for health when we are high cardiovascular risk, according to the results of a Spanish clinical trial published in BMC Medicine. For this trial, 7,216 people at high cardiovascular risk (3,071 men and 4,145 women with an average age of 67 ans) were distributed in three groups. The first followed a Mediterranean diet enriched with extra-virgin olive oil, the second a Mediterranean diet enriched with nuts (in this study, peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, pine nuts, pistachios, Brazil nuts, walnuts macadamia and cashew nuts were all considered nuts) and the third a “control” diet for comparison. After a followed by approximately 5 years, the researchers found that, compared to non-consumers, subjects who consumed at least 3 servings (or handfuls) of nuts per week (which represents in total 84 g) had a risk of mortality from all causes reduced by 39%notably by cardiovascular diseases or cancers. A protective effect on premature mortality was also observed in the group of people who followed a nut-enriched diet.

Positive effects on cholesterol

More than 20 years ago, the first studies were published on the possible favorable effects of nut consumption on health. Since then, these effects have been studied in depth, recall the Spanish authors in a note accompanying their results. A study published in 2010 in the journal Nutrients, for example, confirmed that consuming nuts was able to improve blood lipid levels (cholesterol, triglycerides) and could influence inflammatory processesoxidative stress, vascular reactivity and blood sugar control… So many mechanisms that would contribute to a reduction in the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and thus overall mortality. However, questions regarding the quantity, duration and type of nuts to consume still remain to be clarified, say the Spanish researchers. As a reminder, cardiovascular diseases are the second cause of death after cancer, with over 140,000 deaths each year, but they are there leading cause of death among women all ages combined and in the very elderly, reports the Ministry of Health.