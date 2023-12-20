The announcement of a real estate agent from Cluj caused waves of reactions, people got angry: “Rent in the CENTER for NOTHING”

#announcement #real #estate #agent #Cluj #caused #waves #reactions #people #angry #Rent #CENTER

In the “real estate jungle” of Cluj, those who can survive survive, and real estate agents never cease to amaze potential tenants with “grandiose” offers. A real estate agent has angered potential tenants after offering to rent an ultra-central apartment for almost €500, saying it would be “no money”.

“Rent in the CENTER for NOTHING!? Apartment for rent with 2 rooms, Ultracentral. Area 40 sqm, 2 levels. Price €490, easily negotiable”, the real estate ad states.

The estate agent’s message, posted on a rental group, sparked waves of reactions:

“The money for nothing is that money that fell from the sky or that found on the street”; “Is this money for nothing? If it was about 100 euros, maybe, but like that…”; “Yes, it seems expensive to me when you don’t have closets for clothes, when you don’t have a window in the bedroom, when there are only tiles almost everywhere…”;

“Leave the spells with the center because they don’t hold! Rather than giving 490 euros to that place just because it’s in the center, the same amount is better where I have conditions, it doesn’t have to be in the center”; “Counteroffer €180 with indulgence”;

“Money for nothing”, 490 euros? Do you know what salaries are in Cluj (the majority), or that 3500-4000 lei is considered a good salary? And what, exactly, are you asking for 490 euros? Just because it is located in center, the building is basically a small, piled up, ugly matchbox? If you get to the edge of the bed, you hit your head on the closet or the wall, if it wasn’t for the shower cubicle, when you shower, the water would run over the sink and you would wash the whole bathroom, etc. If I rent a cardboard box in the center, I should ask for a minimum of 250 euros, right? It’s just in the center of Cluj, what the hell! Irrelevant that I don’t put anything in it, because it’s small , that they don’t offer too many conditions… My conclusion is that you’ve gone crazy. The greed and greed have reached some levels in Cluj worthy of the night of the mind”.

Taking into account the fact that in recent months, rental ads for 700 or even 1200 euros have appeared on the real estate market in Cluj, it is not surprising that some agents consider that 500 euros would be “price of nothing”. At the same time, the average net salary in October 2023 was 5,798 lei in Cluj county, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics. So a person would have to give half of their income to pay a rent of 500 euros in the “5 star city”.