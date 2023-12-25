The announcement posted by UMB Spedition, the company controlled by Dorinel Umbrărescu: ”We are hiring miners!” The highway he would be working on

Sunday, December 24, 2023, 9:11 p.m

Trucks belonging to the UMB group of companies PHOTO Facebook/ UMB Group

Officials of the UMB group of companies need people with mining experience for an infrastructure project.

The announcement was posted in the days leading up to Christmas, including on the official Facebook page of the company owned by Dorinel Umbrărescu.

The post has been reshared hundreds of times in the last 24 hours.

Most likely, sources familiar with the field believe, mining specialists are needed for one of the most delicate projects contracted by UMB Spedition.

It is about the famous “bear tunnels” on the Margina – Holdea section of the Lugoj – Deva highway (A1). It is one of the most delayed highway sections in Romania, without which a direct high-speed connection between the center of the country and the western border is impossible.

The contract with UMB Spedition was signed for this 13.6-kilometer section in October 2022. The builder has 11 months for design and another 34 months for lot construction. The work would start as soon as the weather conditions allow it.

