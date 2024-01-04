The annual exam to become a hunter is approaching: all the figures from the sector in Belgium

#annual #exam #hunter #approaching #figures #sector #Belgium

“We can say that it’s a strong year. Hunting attracts more and more each year,” rejoices Benoît Petit, president of the Royal Saint Hubert Club. According to him, the recent ban on taking the exam in France contributes to this high number but is only partially sufficient to explain this growing success.

“It’s a demanding exam, and I’m not saying that to scare candidates, but you have to be able to master the legislation, which is very complex, the biology of the species found in Belgium and knowledge of weapons, ammunition and their handling,” explains the hunter.

After passing the theoretical test, candidate hunters must still pass a practical exam which aims to ensure their mastery.

“We will check their knowledge of weapons and their ability to handle them in simulated conditions of group hunting, traditional hunting in small game hunting and when hunting from a blind. We check if they know how to get on and off a watchtower safely.”

The hunting exam is considered demanding. According to Benoît Petit, the success rate for the theoretical test is between 50 and 60% of those registered. “It is a difficult exam, which requires a lot of knowledge and we quite agree with that. It is a good idea to ensure that hunters are knowledgeable about the species and have a good handle on safety aspects. This is what allows us to avoid accidents.”

In 20 years, the number of hunters has increased considerably in Wallonia, going from 15,000 to 19,000. “This significant increase may seem surprising but there is a general desire among the population to be closer to nature and getting a hunting license allows that. We also see that people take the exam to deepen their knowledge without necessarily wanting to hunt afterwards. Hunting is a passion that connects all social circles and all professions. With hunting, we find workers and business owners at the same table. it’s a leisure activity that has many advantages,” assures Benoît Petit.