The antipersonal trainer who invented Gymnastics is from Turin

19 December 2023

“No pain no gain”, “No pain, no gain”. In the world of fitness this philosophy is so shared that challenging it is a revolutionary act. Federica Accio from Turin, kinesiologist and personal trainer with 20 years of experience, thought, however, that the goal of “healthy gnoccanza” could be achieved without stress, by inventing Gymnastics, the “Fit with Faith” method to get ko la divanite.

For this reason, defining himself as “the anti-personal trainer”, he began to propose on the web to his “anti-students” the “anti-workouts” best suited to their needs. “If you can’t do an exercise it doesn’t mean you’re not good at it. You simply have to change your workout, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home. Gymnastics is based on listening and deep muscle activation, through slow, precise and thoughtful movement Have you ever wondered why you can’t follow a classic fitness video in which the instructor imposes a certain pace and a certain number of repetitions? You’re not the wrong one! This can generate frustration, psychological discomfort, a sense of inferiority, risking potential injuries. “You simply need to change your workout and you can do it from the comfort of your own home,” he explains on his website.

In her fitness videos Federica Accio, who in May 2018 also launched a site Informaconfede.com for those who hate the gym, offers complete fitness videos with warm-ups, exercises for muscles and joint mobility. “All my videos are based on memorizing the exercises. This allows you to internalize the proposed exercises, obtaining greater awareness of what you are doing, of your possibilities, activating the muscles to the maximum. In the anti-workout videos the exercises are explained and demonstrated leaving maximum freedom of execution both in terms of rhythm, modality and speed. Even the number of repetitions is proposed and not imposed”.

He also dedicated a nice little song “I hate the gym” to his “Antistudents” where he reminds us that the journey towards complete well-being, far from the aesthetic stereotypes imposed by today’s society, can be achieved by practicing gymnastics whenever and wherever you want. Many were won over and wrote her messages like this: “What a nice message to send. W the gymnastics! Healthy pussy”.

