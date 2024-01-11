The Apostolic Nuncio calls for appeasement

Monsignor Thomasz Grysa presented his credentials to the President of the Republic in January 2023.

Monsignor Thomasz Grysa, Apostolic Nuncio, expressed his wishes for the new year in a video published yesterday. He calls for peace and reconciliation in Madagascar.

Peace and reconciliation. This is what Monsignor Thomasz Grysa, Apostolic Nuncio, is calling for for the Malagasy population in this new year. Wishes he made in a video broadcast on the Don Bosco radio Facebook page yesterday.

“Last year we had a bit of tension because of political events. But this year, we must start with the sign of peace. This is in fact the central message of Christmas, peace,” says the diplomatic representative of the Vatican, seat of the Roman Catholic Apostolic Church (ECAR). On his way, the prelate adds, “we must be able to reconcile, to live together, to return to the principle of Fihavanana”.

The concept of Fihavanana combines the values ​​of reconciliation, forgiveness, the quest for consensus for the common interest and peace. “This principle of which Madagascar can be proud, but which must nevertheless be put into practice”, underlines Monsignor Thomasz Grysa. Indeed, although trumpeted at will and vociferated at every wind, the principle of Fihavanana is rarely applied in political contests, in particular, to resolve and put an end to the quarrels which turn the life of the nation upside down.

Arriving at the very beginning of 2023, Monsignor Thomasz Grysa, like other diplomats, had to quickly become aware of the national situation. The political atmosphere on the Big Island has begun to heat up with the prospect of the presidential election. Like his peers within the diplomatic corps and the international community, the Apostolic Nuncio was visibly kept in suspense by the political standoff and popular demonstrations that agitated the pre-electoral period.

Just like his peers within the diplomatic corps and part of national and international opinion, the Pope’s representative probably heaved a sigh of relief over the peaceful outcome of the presidential election. A fringe of the political class was, in fact, drumming up the prediction that maintaining the vote would lead the nation to chaos.

Collaboration

Still to the right of the position of the international community, the Apostolic Nuncio calls for preserving the political appeasement acquired during and after the presidential election. Especially since, through the Conference of Bishops of Madagascar (CEM), the Catholic Church pleaded for the holding of the presidential election. The Episcopal Conference put forward the argument that it is up to the people to elect their leaders.

In addition to the religious dimension of his words, the wishes for reconciliation and peace expressed by Monsignor Thomasz Grysa could aim to avoid a resurgence of strong political tensions. An objective also shared by the multiple calls for appeasement launched by international partners the day after the presidential election. “This year must be the year of peace, collaboration, and mutual trust, which must be found in the nation,” adds the ambassador of the Holy See.

Once again, the words of the Apostolic Nuncio echo the declarations of the international partners of the Big Island. The latter ask the President of the Republic to initiate consultations with his opponents. The aim is to avoid new political tensions, accompanied by a desire to leave the constitutional framework. Consultations to clarify the reasons for dispute, such as the legal framework and electoral institutions.

For the moment, however, heads are elsewhere on the side of those in power. The latter are taken by the selection of future members of the government. For its part, the opposition, which still claims not to recognize the presidential election and its results, is trying as best it can to remain present on the political scene. However, the movement led by the collective of candidates, which spearheaded the actions to challenge power by the opposition, is fading.

To keep their supporters on alert, however, the coalition of former contenders for the supreme office systematically affirms that “the struggle continues”. Beyond the friendly exchanges via media and digital activism, the political atmosphere on the ground is relatively peaceful. However, the political atmosphere will heat up again in view of the upcoming municipal and legislative elections. The objective is to have a healthy political game and electoral contests, without intending to reset the Republican and Democratic counters to zero.