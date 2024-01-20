The appointment of Denise Helly to the INRS board blocked by Quebec

#appointment #Denise #Helly #INRS #board #blocked #Quebec

A specialist in Islamophobia saw her appointment to the board of directors of her establishment blocked by the Council of Ministers, without explanation. Denise Helly now wonders if she was the victim of “ideological profiling” because of her positions opposed to those of the CAQ government.

Professor Denise Helly was chosen by her peers at the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS) last fall to sit on the establishment’s board of directors.

But his appointment was never approved by the Council of Ministers, even if another colleague designated at the same time did indeed receive the sanction from Quebec, on November 29.

This type of procedure is, however, “a formality,” says Madeleine Pastinelli, president of the Quebec Federation of University Professors (FQPPU).

“I don’t want to tell you that this has never happened in history, but I don’t know of any case where the government would have ignored the collective decision of colleagues,” says Ms. Pastinelli.

Controversial positions

Both Madeleine Pastinelli and Denise Helly emphasize that the researcher’s activities may have displeased the CAQ government.

In 2013, Ms. Helly wrote that the Marois government’s Charter of Quebec Values ​​aimed to exclude minorities from public sector jobs.

The bill, she wrote in the journal Canadian diversity, “is an injunction to religious minorities to avoid these reservoirs of French-Canadian employment and, in doing so, an invitation to ethno-religious and ethnic profiling.”

Furthermore, in 2015, Ms. Helly invited the coordinator of the Quebec Collective Against Islamophobia, Adil Charkaoui, to participate in a symposium on Islamophobia.

The controversial preacher, once suspected of terrorist links by the Canadian government, spoke alongside him.

The following year, it was Mr. Charkaoui’s turn to present a recognition award to Ms. Helly for her efforts in the fight against Islamophobia.

Multiculturalism

“There may be an ideological profiling thing going on. I think it’s mainly that,” says Denise Helly in an interview.

“I have worked a lot on Canadian multiculturalism, immigration policies, systemic racism, a lot of subjects that are not entirely welcome in the CAQ community,” she continues.

As for her participation in events with Adil Charkaoui, the professor argues that she wishes to address all audiences, including that of the preacher, and that the latter is not the subject of criminal charges. “I have no reason to discriminate, as long as there is no proof from the RCMP,” she said.

Denise Helly alongside controversial preacher Adil Charkaoui, during a symposium in 2015.

Academic freedom

“We wonder if it is Ms. Helly’s field of expertise and research work that is in question. In which case it would be extremely serious and it would be extremely problematic,” says the president of the FQPPU, Madeleine Pastinelli.

The responsibility for appointing a professor to the board of directors lies with the professors, she recalls.

In a letter sent to the Minister of Higher Education, Pascale Déry, the union also underlines the importance of academic freedom and the autonomy of university establishments.

The letter from the FQPPU remained unanswered.

In the minister’s office, we refuse to comment on the file. According to our information, the president of the University of Quebec, Alexandre Cloutier, will meet the minister’s team soon to discuss the file.