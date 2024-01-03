The Argentina National Team plans to remove the number 10 when Messi retires

#Argentina #National #Team #plans #remove #number #Messi #retires

Lionel Messi touched the sky with the Argentina National Team in Qatar 2022 after finally managing to lift the World Cup, that trophy that the one who, for many, is considered the best footballer in history, needed so much.

France and Argentina gave us one of the most exciting finals of all the soccer World Cups, as they finished tied at 3 goals and reached the penalty shootout, where the Albiceleste got its third star, having Messi as captain and figure of the contest .

Now, Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), surprised everyone by telling the media that they plan to retire the team’s legendary number ’10’ as soon as Messi decides to hang up his boots.

“When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. This number will be retired for life in his honor. “It’s the least we can do for him,” ‘Chiqui’ expressed to the media.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED – MLS preseason and start dates for Messi and Suárez’s Inter Miami

It is news with a lot of impact, since that number, prior to the FC Barcelona legend, was used by Diego Armando Maradona, with whom he enters the shortlist to be considered the best footballer in history.

The now captain of Inter Miami is enjoying football in Major League Soccer, a destination where he decided to leave after his stay with PSG. He was already a fundamental part of Las Garzas winning the first title in their history, the Leagues Cup, being the MVP of the competition, and his new challenge is to conquer football in the United States.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all the sports keys of the day.