The Argentina National Team plans to remove the number 10 when Messi retires

#Argentina #National #Team #plans #remove #number #Messi #retires

Lionel Messi touched the sky with the Argentina National Team in Qatar 2022 after finally managing to lift the World Cup, that trophy that the one who, for many, is considered the best footballer in history, needed so much.

France and Argentina gave us one of the most exciting finals of all the soccer World Cups, as they finished tied at 3 goals and reached the penalty shootout, where the Albiceleste got its third star, having Messi as captain and figure of the contest .

Now, Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), surprised everyone by telling the media that they plan to retire the team’s legendary number ’10’ as soon as Messi decides to hang up his boots.

“When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. This number will be retired for life in his honor. “It’s the least we can do for him,” ‘Chiqui’ expressed to the media.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED – MLS preseason and start dates for Messi and Suárez’s Inter Miami

It is news with a lot of impact, since that number, prior to the FC Barcelona legend, was used by Diego Armando Maradona, with whom he enters the shortlist to be considered the best footballer in history.

The now captain of Inter Miami is enjoying football in Major League Soccer, a destination where he decided to leave after his stay with PSG. He was already a fundamental part of Las Garzas winning the first title in their history, the Leagues Cup, being the MVP of the competition, and his new challenge is to conquer football in the United States.

Also Read:  He is a national team, he was able to reach Colo Colo and dreams of returning to the U – En Cancha

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all the sports keys of the day.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What are the surface conditions of the Red Planet like?
What are the surface conditions of the Red Planet like?
Posted on
Miljuschka Witzenhausen is ‘slowly moving towards’ the 100 kilos: ‘My cholesterol is twice too high’ | Show
Miljuschka Witzenhausen is ‘slowly moving towards’ the 100 kilos: ‘My cholesterol is twice too high’ | Show
Posted on
Prediction of the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 02.01.2024 • BR
Prediction of the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 02.01.2024 • BR
Posted on
These nutrients support the body
These nutrients support the body
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News