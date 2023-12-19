the army wants to mobilize up to 500 thousand Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had received a request from the military to mobilize hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to supplement Kyiv’s forces defending the country against a Russian invasion.

V. Zelenskis said that the Ukrainian military leadership offered to mobilize “450-500 thousand people,” but he “needs more arguments to support this idea.”

V. Zelensky: Ukraine achieved a “big victory” in the Black Sea

Ukrainian President V. Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that his country’s military had achieved a “big victory” in the Black Sea, where Kyiv successfully struck Russian warships and secured maritime trade routes.

“Everyone can appreciate that the Russian navy has almost completely lost its dominance in the Black Sea of ​​Ukraine,” Zelensky said, adding that Moscow was trying to impose control over “what we should do, what we should export, etc.”

Ukraine to receive “several” new Patriot air defense systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine will receive more Patriot air defense systems to bolster its forces this winter as Moscow increases its airstrikes.

“Several new Patriot systems will be in Ukraine to protect our country in winter. I promised that I would not reveal their number…” said V. Zelenskiy, adding that the promised weapons are “a very important result” achieved during meetings with allies during recent trips abroad.”

V. Zelenskis held a year-end press conference on Tuesday.

During it, he also said that no one knows when the war with Russia will end, as fatigue grows in Kyiv and among its allies abroad.

Also Read:  'There is a disease that must be treated immediately, not raising cancer into a disaster'

“I don’t think anyone knows the answer. Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say this war will last for many years, they don’t know,” V. Zelenskiy told reporters, adding: “If we don’t lose our resilience, we will end the war faster.”

Trump’s presidency could have a strong impact on the course of the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President V. Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that if Donald Trump is elected as the US president in 2024, it could significantly change the course of the war in Ukraine.

“If the policy of the next president, whoever he is, will be different, colder or more economic towards Ukraine, I think these signals will have a very big impact on the course of the war,” Zelenskiy said, referring to Trump, who he said , “will certainly pursue a different policy.”

However, speaking about the present, V. Zelenskiy expressed confidence that the United States will not abandon its promises to Ukraine, even after Congress failed to agree on about $60 billion in aid. dollars of support to Kyiv.

“I am convinced that the United States will not betray us, that what we agreed on in the United States will be fully fulfilled,” said V. Zelensky at the year-end press conference.

