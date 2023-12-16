The Arriva night train to Schiphol (with a stop in Assen) will also run next year

#Arriva #night #train #Schiphol #stop #Assen #run #year

Arriva’s night train between Groningen and Schiphol, with a stop in Assen en route, will continue to run next year.

According to the carrier, hundreds of train passengers use the connection every week during the night from Friday to Saturday, which has been in existence for about a year.

Not only the Groningen – Schiphol route will be continued in 2024. This also applies to the night train between Maastricht and the airport. The two trains leave both cities after midnight. From there, the trains will run again in the direction of the two provincial capitals early Saturday morning.

The first Arriva night train between Maastricht and Schiphol departed on the night of December 16 to 17 last year. The weekly night connection between Groningen and Schiphol started about a month later.

According to Arriva, people especially like the connection after a night shift or a night out. The same applies to people who have to catch an early flight at Schiphol or from Eindhoven airport. The train between Maastricht and Schiphol also stops in that Brabant city.

Travelers pay ten euros for a night train ticket, regardless of where they board. Arriva operates the two night trains on the so-called main rail network, which is now almost exclusively operated by the NS. European legislation has made this possible since 2021.